Bluewaters Is Dazzling Up Your Calendar With A 6-Week-Long Street Festival!

Foggy mornings, cooler evenings and outdoor brunches point to ONE thing and one thing only: THE WINTER SEASON IS UPON US!!

Watch Dubai transform into la-la land in the next couple of weeks starting from Bluewaters Island. The hot tourist island destination is all geared up to host a 6-week-long Street Festival to celebrate cultural events such as Diwali and Halloween, as well as, commemorate the launch of Ain Dubai and Madame Tussauds Dubai ofc.

The vivacious event will host everything from live music, food, fitness as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge, engaging activities, weekly open-air movie nights and a lil bit of indoor retail therapy for those who live to shop and shop to live! Running from 14 October to 20 November 2021.

So without further ado, here are 8 eclectic events that Bluewaters will showcase in the coming 6 weeks during the 2021 Street Festival!

8. Celebrating the launch of Ain Dubai, Madame Tussauds Dubai, and TR88HOUSE with fireworks and drone shows on the October 21 and 22

Dubai is all HYPED with the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel, Ain Dubai’s grand launch on October 21 – that is expected to rope in unrivalled views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s breath-taking skyline! As well as the launch of the exciting Madame Tussauds Dubai and TR88HOUSE.

The entertainment to follow for the highly-anticipated launch will have you on your feet to say the least.

Walk into an island pumping with celebrations as you find buskers, break-dancers, musicians and entertainers painting the vibe just right to deem Bluewaters as the season’s ultimate outdoor destination.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bluewaters (@bluewatersdubai)

7. Bluewaters will be turning into BOO-waters this Halloween from 28-30 October

Spooky performances and Halloween themed nights are lurking in the shadows and will have the island consumed from 28-30 October. So keep ’em claws filed and wigs on stand-by because coming as yourself won’t be an option those 3 days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bluewaters (@bluewatersdubai)

6. Celebrate Diwali AKA the biggest festival of lights and FIREWORKS from 4-6 November at the island

This means lights, performances, VIBRANT decor, fireworks, music, themed menus, special offers and so many more events to ring in the biggest Hindu festival for Indian expats and everyone celebrating here in the UAE.

5. 6-weeks of savouring delectable flavours from all around the world, starting with our beloved local concept DVRN

All the while Bluewaters will be whipping up an eclectic food scene for visitors at the plethora of F&B outlets available. All put together by renowned chefs who know their way to a foodie’s heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DRVN COFFEE (@drvn_coffee)

4. Weekly open-air movie nights!

Hello, dream date!

A little open-air movie night never hurt nobody! If you’re looking to do something different with boo this fall season, then deffo head over to the island for their weekly movie nights taking place on the main stage at The Boardwalk.

(pic)

3. Get fit this Dubai Fitness Challenge season at the island!

Bluewaters will even get into the Dubai Fitness Challenge spirit with the UFC Gym who will have you knocking out a sweat over weekly MMA-style fitness classes at the main stage.

All for FREE, so no excuses only sweat beads.

via GIPHY

2. Indoor retail therapy with great brands

The brand-new indoor expansion will boast of a plethora of brands and offers to give shoppers a good dose of retail.

via GIPHY

1. Issa weekend of non-stop performances from 14 October to 20 November 2021!

Head to the vivacious island with your friends and family to enjoy non-stop live performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 4pm to 9pm!

It’s a weekend of good ‘ole chilled out vibes at this idyllic waterfront destination, off the Jumeirah Beach Residence coastline.

(pic)

For more deets, click here.