Bluey Is Coming To Abu Dhabi For A Show You Can’t Miss!

Heads up, parents! Your kiddos fave doggo is coming to Abu Dhabi for the FIRST. TIME. EVER!

From August 30 to September 1, Abu Dhabi will come alive as Bluey, Bingo, and the Heeler family leap from the screen to the stage for the first time ever at Etihad Arena

Don’t miss the chance to see these beloved characters come to life in a live theatrical experience sure to delight audiences of all ages. If you’re looking for the perfect family outing before the kids head back to school, this is it. It’s a unique blend of entertainment that’s as engaging as it is delightful.

Get tickets now and join the magical journey with Bluey’s Big Play!

This is not just ‘another’ show you can afford to miss!

What’s not to love about this incredible stage show? With top-notch production quality, expertly crafted puppetry, vibrant sets, and an immersive atmosphere, Bluey’s Big Play promises a memorable theatrical experience. It’s not just about entertainment; it’s about celebrating family, creativity, and the joy of everyday moments.

Fans will be excited to know that the show features an original storyline crafted by Bluey’s creator. This brand-new adventure expands on the beloved TV show with fresh and exclusive content that will enchant both dedicated fans and those new to the show.

All the important deets

Whether you’re a dedicated Bluey fan or just discovering the magic of the Heeler family, this show is a must-see.

Where? Etihad Arena

When? August 30 to September 1

Price? Tickets are available at a range of prices to suit all budgets, with Royal seats at AED 350, VIP at AED 275, Platinum at AED 245, Gold at AED 145, and Silver at AED 95.

Don’t miss the chance to experience Bluey and friends in a whole new way. Get tickets now and join the magical journey with Bluey’s Big Play!