Board Games & Quiz Nights? 3 Reasons Why This Dubai Hotel Has Become The Ultimate Chill Spot

When mother nature is on your side… don’t let her down!

Make the most of Dubai’s splendid weather by heading down to one of the city’s most sought-after hotels, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, and book in some chill time at Café Artois at the Bridgewater Tavern.

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai operates in two towers rising up 82 floors above the ground with “jaw-dropping” views of Dubai’s skyline and sea.

This award-winning bar located on the Dubai Canalside at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai is buzzing with 3 entirely fun reasons to have you sliving your best life with alfresco dining

Best part?? The scenic resto now welcomes pets. So tag your furball along and make it a day to remember.

3. A cafe with cityscape views, heaty eats and LIVE music by Josh McCartney…

Uhh count us in!

Aussieland’s famed singer, Josh McCartney will be down at the cafe every Thursday between 8pm and 11pm to serenade all music lovers with his sensational vocals.

From Outback Australia to Nashville Tennessee, the nightlife of London to the Middle East, the talented Josh McCartney brings a world of experience like few before him. After touring Australia on one of the most ambitious accomplishments, 50 gigs in 50 days, Josh then toured West to East coast America with the majority of the show being in Nashville Tennessee.

Date and time? Every Thurs, 8pm-11pm

For more deets, click here.

2. Hollering at all the trivia geeks for Quiz Nights every Wednesday!

Put yourself or your friends to the test with The Dane & Sibbers Quiz.

Unleash your competitive edge as the night has a series of trivia, creative games, music bingo and prizes lined up for those always scouting for a good challenge.

Date and time? Every Wed, 7pm-10pm

1. FOODIES! Saturdays down at Café Artois at Bridgewater Tavern are for you and your BBQ cravings!

Ring in the new weekend by dining alfresco with a plate piled up with bbq eats and grills.

Plus Saturdays at Café Artois make for a SOLID day out with the squad. All that affordable food paired chilled bevvies, some boardgame action and mouthwatering desserts? Yup, this is the part you screenshot and send to your ‘OG Gang’ WhatsApp group.

Date and time? Every Saturday afternoon

For more deets, click here.

The important bits

Where? Café Artois, Bridgewater Tavern, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai

For more deets, click here.

For reservations call +97144143000.