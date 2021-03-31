BOLLYWOOD PARKS™ Dubai Is Running A MAJOR Spring Break Offer Just In Time For The Holidays

Live out your B-town fantasies at BOLLYWOOD PARKS™ Dubai!

Ride the world’s tallest swing ride & indulge in a fun-filled bonding sesh with the loved ones on newly added thrilling rides for all ages.

Located in Dubai Parks and Resorts, BOLLYWOOD PARKS™ Dubai is a fam-friendly theme park styled like a Bollywood set, with 3D and 4D interactive rides, amazing Indian delicacies, world record-breaking rides, interactive film making experience, live performances and much more.

And you know the tallest swing ride in the world?! Yup, they have that too and it’s called the Bollywood Sky Flyer at 460 ft!😍

(Disclaimer: playing with colours in the park is strictly prohibited in alignment with COVID safety guidelines)

Celebrate your Spring Break at this gloriously Bollywood themed park from March 10 – April 10

The offers are too good to miss out on! There are 3 ticket categories for you to choose from, here’s a breakdown;

For 2 people: AED300 For 4 people: AED400 For 6 people: AED495

Step into the world of all things Bollywood! RA.One, Sholay, Lagaan… find the best of Indian cinema in the form of 3D and 4D interactive simulation rides. From rides and entertainment to shopping and dining, it’s just ENDLESS fun for the full tribe this Spring Break.

For more deets, click here. Or call 800 AMAZING (2629464).

PARADISE for B-town addicts (like your gal here)!

Holiii haaiii! Enjoy festive feels during the spring break at BOLLYWOOD PARKS™ Dubai from 28th March – 2nd April.

This means themed food, colourful walkthroughs, vibrant decor, adrenaline-pumping performances and celebratory souvenirs from March 28 – April 2.

EVERYONE is invited to this vibrant Holi special that you just can NOT miss!! Issa fun fam vibe for legit everyone, because here in the UAE we celebrate all festivals as one massive community.

