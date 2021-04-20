Just Announced! The Big Ramadan Deal At BOLLYWOOD PARKS™ Dubai For AED125

LOVING this deal!

Ramadan is here, and if you’re looking for something a little out of the ordinary, mark BOLLYWOOD PARKS™ Dubai down as a go-to for one amazing adventure!

Now you’ve got one big AED125 deal to make the most of it.

That price includes EVERYTHING you need! Enjoy a free three-course meal, skip the queue with Qfast, (personally, this is my fave park feature) COMPLETE park access including Bollywood shows and performances annnnddd a retail souvenir. WINNING!

Book your tickets online now right here or call 800-AMAZING (800-2629464) – AED200 at the gate

BOLLYWOOD PARKS™ Dubai announced an all-inclusive Ramadan offer for the whole family