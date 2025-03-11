Break Your Fast With A Stunning Beach Sunset For The ULTIMATE Ramadan Feels!

This Ramadan, why settle for the usual when you can break your fast by the beach, soaking in the gorgeous views and savoring mouthwatering dishes from a beachfront buffet? BM Hotels and Resorts brings you THE Iftar spot you didn’t know you needed.

Longbeach Campground should definitely be your number ONE pick this year

Picture the sun setting over the serene beach, the sea breeze gently cooling the air, and the aroma of live BBQ stations grilling all your favorite Iftar classics. Sounds dreamy, right? Well, that’s exactly the vibe at this gorgeous resort – serving up all the Ramadan feels in the most unforgettable way!

Nestled along a stunning 300-meter stretch of beach, this place perfectly mixes those chill camping vibes with all the glamping luxury you could dream of. Think elegant tents, beach access, pools, an outdoor spa, water sports, and even a floating theatre – yep, they’ve thought of everything! It’s no wonder visitors can’t get enough, with a solid 4 out of 5 rating by MANY.

Break your fast with a breathtaking sunset along RAK’s beach

This iconic spot is bringing the best of the best for their Ramadan edition delicacies, that will have you hitting the road ASAP to break your fast. From juicy kebabs to delicious shisha flavors, they’ve got it all. Plus, with prices starting at just AED 110 per adult and AED 55 per child (6-11 years), it’s a total steal. Want to add shisha to the mix? AED 165 and you’re all set!

For more info WhatsApp, +971 56 414 1085

Grab your loved ones, head to Longbeach Campground, and let the waves and flavors take your Ramadan nights to the next level!