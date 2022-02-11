Broke?! Careem's Got Your Back With Food Offers That Will Save You Big Bucks!

Ain’t no one a stranger to the broke life.

Especially mid-month, after paying off all your bills, brunching, drunching, stress ordering etc. You know the drill…

If you often have to skip plans or ask your friends to cover you towards the end of the month then STOP everything and bookmark this article RN.

Careem is here to save you from the ‘broke life’ blues with their #We’veGotYourBack campaign.

Get 50% off and Buy 1 get 1 FREE deals from over 800 restaurants in Dubai every third week of every month across the year with Careem

MIRACLES DO HAPPEN.

This is the most loved campaign by Careem customers as it offers true value at a time when it is really needed… broke life hacks 101 right here

When it’s that time of the month again, just open up your Careem app and redeem your 50% off or BOGO offers on places like:

Pizza Express

Wingstop

Reel Cinemas

Food Hall by Kitch-In

Asha’s

Chicken Tikka Inn

German Doner kebab

Manoushe Street

Pinkberry

& many more.

You don’t have to break up with your favourite meals, Careem’s got your back with these insane offers.

Whether it’s your day-to-day meals or your date night in, find what you’re craving and get it for half the price

Food tastes better when it’s shared with your loved ones, so enjoy a tasty meal for you and your faves with Careem’s BOGO offers!

How perf does this sound for a nice Valentine’s Day (budget-friendly) treat?!

Fresh meals delivered to your doorstep, on time, and at AMAZING rates.

Make your love last longer with Careem Plus!

Pampering you with free delivery on food and groceries along with a 10% credit back on your ride to your favorite places! Learn more about Careem Plus here!

