Step Into A New World Of Flavour At Buffalo Wild Wings’ Ultimate VR Experience

Your favourite wing spot is bringing you the experience of a lifetime to make your visit one of a kind, and you’re gonna wanna see it…

Buffalo Wild Wings is readying up the coolest virtual reality pop-up to take your BWW flavour experience to the next level.

The VR popup will feature three different experiences for all three different flavours 🤤

Make sure to munch on these divine glazes and spicy rubs while you enjoy your experience

Get ready to see these mouth-watering wings in a whole new Virtual Reality experience 🙌.

Their famous herbs, spicy sauces, and mouth-watering glazes will be presented in ways you’ve never seen before. You’ll be walking into a whole new virtual world while sitting right at your favourite wing spot in the country. The gameplay will compromise mainly of a treasure hunt, in which participants will look for a BWW chip in order to win 5 free wings.

Make sure to try out the wide range of delicacies on the menu while you wait your turn for the all-new VR experience

Pick your mood with a traditional or boneless wing option while you customize your flavours to perfectly enhance your wing experience and take your taste buds on a delicious frenzy 🔥.

Make sure to keep up with BWW UAE for more updates on this new popup as well as different exciting activities which take place within the restaurant, from Trivia & Dart Nights to All You Can Eat Days 😍