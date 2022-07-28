WIN! 30 Pairs Of Tickets For Lovin Dubai’s Exclusive VIP Premiere Of Bullet Train

Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt will premiere in the GCC on August 4 and we’re giving 60 people the opportunity to join us at a VIP Lovin Dubai screening of the movie – 2 days earlier!

That’s right fam, the hottest flick of the summer JUST GOT HOTTER. We’re taking our Lovin’ family to the premiere on August 2nd at Reel Cinemas, Dubai Mall.

That’s not all, there’ll be interactive games on the night inspired by the movie, and the cherry on top? The Burj Khalifa will light up to announce the release of the movie with a special greeting from Bad Bunny, and you’ll be upfront and centre to catch the whole thing.

If killer plots are your jam, then get involved! Enter your deets below to catch the movie that chronicles the story of an unlucky assassin (Brad Pitt), who goes off the rails alongside seven quirky characters. The movie will premiere to the GCC on August 4, but we’re giving 60 fans the chance to catch it before anyone else.

Bullet Train will open to the public on August 4 and here are the TOP reasons it should be on your summer blockbuster hitlist

1. The cast is amazing

The fab cast action doesn’t end with Mr Pitt.

Directed by David Leitch, the plot follows Pitt, who plays an assassin who struggles through a string of unlucky hits. He’s joined by industry heavies Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A Martínez Ocasio and Sandra Bullock.

Brad Pitt’s undeniable charisma is complemented by a stellar cast who carry the clever plot of seven strong character roles seamlessly.

2. Eccentric characters who keep you guessing

Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug and he’s joined by Tangerine, Lemon, The Prince, Kimura, Elder, White Death, The Wolf, The Hornet, Maria Beetle.

The plot line sees Ladybug traverse the globe, taking on lethal adversaries, all connected, conflicted and intertwined. We meet Tangerine and Lemon, ‘brothers in arms’ for them, killing is big business. The Prince is a young woman who kills for pleasure. We also meet an artist, a master of disguise and an alcoholic, all assassins with one goal.

3. Director David Leitch delivers a non-stop thrill ride in this action flick

Leitch’s diverse career has seen him work as a stuntman, a stunt supervisor and a choreographer before staking a groundbreaking directorial style with the films Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and John Wick. This is a big, bold action-packed drama, and it does not disappoint.

4. A visionary aesthetic

The challenge for pulling off Bullet Train, according to Leitch was how to create a compelling feature-length action film set in one contained environment. Leitch and his team used LED wall technology, which would surround the train cars to provide the enveloping backdrop of the Japanese landscape. Unable to shoot inside a Bullet Train, they shot on Japan’s freeways at high speeds to create the required aesthetic. Unbelieveable!

