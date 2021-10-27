WOW! BurJuman Mall Is Going ALL OUT With Diwali Celebrations

Diwali, the week-long festival of lights looms and if you’d like to celebrate with family and friends, take note that BurJuman Mall is truly pulling out all the stops to create an unforgettable experience.

Running from October 26 until November 6, you can explore the richness of Indian culture and tradition, take in the incredible sights, colours, and sounds right there at BurJuman Mall.

Want to visit? Head directly to the Main Atrium where you’ll spot vibrant Indian pop-ups made especially for the festival, you’ll also notice the theme dripping throughout the mall along with heaps of selfie spots to create gorgeous family memories.

Explore fashion, art, and dance for free when you celebrate Diwali with BurJuman

Plan your visit: There’s artsy activities, Indian dance performances, and big prizes up for grabs

To kick things off, City 101.6 RJs Sid, Parikishit, and Mariyam are bringing a roadshow to BurJuman! From 7pm to 9pm on Friday, October 29 there’ll be heaps of games and AED19,000 worth of giveaways… Yes, you read that right!

Get creative with the little ones: BurJuman will have activities like diya painting, rangoli design, and gift card making on offer, a perfect chance for the little ones to learn more about Diwali in a creative way. Interested in ethnic fashion? Head to Fabindia on Level 1, a spot that will 100% inspire your festive wardrobe.

Along with that, Indian dancers are ready and waiting to perform twice daily. This is an event not to be missed; from 4pm and 6pm on October 29 and 6pm and 8pm on October 28 and October 30 and 4,5,6 November.

Shop till you drop for a chance to WIN!

Spend AED200 before November 6 to enter a raffle as part of the Dubai Shopping Malls Group’s promotion, where 20 lucky winners will WIN gold!

Alternatively, download the BurJuman Rewards App from The App Store and Google Play, for instant offers and discounts across your favourite brands and more chances to win. The more you redeem, the more chances you will win as the top 3 redeemers on the app will win festive gold neckpieces from Liali Jewellery… Now THERE’s an excuse to shop.

via GIPHY

The important bits:

To know more, visit www.burjuman.com