Buy MORE For LESS At This Popular Bottle Shop Just A Quick Car Ride Away 

*Trringggggg*

Oh, look! It’s the festive season calling.

With the season of merrymaking right around the corner, you gots to stock up fam, and stock up fast.

And lucky for you, UNISAT, Ajman is throwing in huge deals ahead of the holidays months.

This means buy more for less: where can you get 5-piece drinks for less than AED20! #SolidBargain!

Not only that, get 25% OFF on selected grapes when shopping in-store! Hurry, while stocks last.

Unisat, Ajman’s biggest bottle shop is open 7 days a week from 9 am – 1am, DAILY, and doesn’t require you to have a Liquor License. Stress-free and convenient.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNISAT Liquor Store Ajman (@unisatajman)

Time to bulkk uppp!

With Unisat, Ajman being just a short 30-mins way, there’s absolutely no need to drive down to UAQ or RAK, since they’ve got the best price in the Northern Emirates.

Apart from the deals on grapes, you might also fancy that more than 600 products are ON SALE – from your favee hops, spirits to grapes and more.

Shop at the store and drop your business card to stand a chance to win a bottle of premium spirits or a bottle of grapes WEEKLY!

What’s more? Spend AED500 and get an extra bottle for free.

Ahh and remember to like and your buds under Unisat’s insta posts and stand a chance to win a drink hamper (don’t forget to share and follow @unisatajman to score brownie points)!!

PLUS, a nice review about the bottleshop might just get you lucky with a bottle of some of that premium pink stuff for freeeee.

The important bits

Open 7 days a week from 9 am – 1am, daily

Google Maps right here – Unisat Ajman location

Delivery service within Ajman offers free same-day delivery with a minimum order of AED200.

Follow their IG for daily updates on comps and giveaways here!

With the long weekend on the horizon, you know whatchu gotta do!

Website here.