Catch The Euros In Dubai’s Best Indoor Arena This Summer

The 17th edition of the highly anticipated UEFA European Championship, Euro 2024 is kicking off in Germany this summer. While it would be epic to fly and watch the games live from the stadium, it can be just as memorable to watch it from sunny Dubai.

For an unbeatable atmosphere head down to the place that knows how to put on a good show… the Coca-Cola Fanzone by McGettigan’s! They hosted the 2022 Qatar World Cup at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre and if-you-know-you-know, it was a huge success… And they’re doing it all over again for the Euros, this time at The Agenda, Dubai Media City.

The Coca-Cola Fanzone by McGettigan’s is set to be the epicentre of all things footie, combining top-tier football action with mouth-watering eats

The Coca-Cola Fanzone by McGettigan’s will broadcast every game live in a fully air-conditioned arena

From June 14 to July 14, 2024, the best of Europe’s national teams will battle it out in Germany, vying for the prestigious UEFA European Championship title. With 24 teams competing in 51 thrilling matches, fans around the world will be on the edge of their seats, and Dubai is no exception.

So where is it going down? The Agenda in Dubai Media City has a capacity of up to 5,000 and a variety of seating standing, premium, and VIP options. Convenient kick-off times at 5 pm, 8 pm, and 11 pm UAE time make it easy for fans to keep up with all the action.

Del Amitri are set to rock the Opening Ceremony with their HITS!

Kicking off the festivities, the legendary Scottish rock band Del Amitri will be rocking the Opening Ceremony live with their hits “Roll to Me,” “Always the Last to Know,” and “Driving with the Brakes On.” Be there to sing along and maybe even bust a move—it’s gonna be a night to remember!

P.S. Your concert ticket also includes General Access to the opening game of Euro 2024, featuring Germany vs. Scotland with a kick-off at 11 pm.

The event is not just about football; it’s a celebration of flavours that will keep foodie football fans cheering for more

Come hungry and leave happy! Inside the arena, you’ll find a selection of the best local culinary delights Dubai has to offer, including McGettigan’s Food Truck, Pickl, Freedom Pizza, and Bonbird. Whether you’re celebrating a goal or biting your nails during a penalty shootout, these dining outlets will add an extra layer of excitement to your Fanzone experience.

The important bits

When? June 14 – July 14, 2024

Where? The Agenda, Dubai Media City

Tickets:

General Access tickets cost AED55 (fully redeemable on F&B)

The Deck AED1,200 (Picnic Table for 6 guests with 1,200 redeemable on F&B)

VIP Lounge AED399 ( Includes 3-hour food and unlimited drinks package)

Sky Box AED5,999 (Private Room for 12 guests and 3-hour F&B package)

Season ticket AED1,500 (Includes AED 55 redeemable on F&B for every game)

Del Amitri Live concert tickets AED195 (Includes one select drink)

Picture This Live concert tickets AED195

Click here for more info!