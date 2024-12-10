CFI Celebrated A Landmark Year With An Exclusive Event At The Museum Of The Future Featuring Global Brand Ambassador Lewis Hamilton!

CFI’s Spectacular Celebration Takes Center Stage at the Museum of the Future!

When you mix cutting-edge technology, business success and Formula 1 Legend Lewis Hamilton, you get a celebration like no other! On December 3, 2024, Lewis Hamilton, the legendary seven-time Formula 1™ World Champion and CFI Financial Group’s Global Brand Ambassador, hit Dubai for an exclusive event at the iconic Museum of the Future. This event wasn’t just a typical corporate gathering—it was a full-throttle celebration of CFI’s phenomenal year in the world of online trading.

Buckle up, because we’re taking you through all the highlights of this unforgettable evening!

Words of wisdom straight from CFI’s Global Brand Ambassador…

We’re talking a room buzzing with energy, a blend of sharp business minds and high-speed racing vibes. With Lewis Hamilton, whose passion for winning extends well beyond the racetrack. As part of the “CFI Driven By Success” event, Lewis Hamilton took to the stage for a lively panel discussion, expertly moderated by Kris Fade.

Lewis shared some serious wisdom on resilience, precision, and what it takes to be at the top—whether you’re chasing a world title in F1 or leading the charge in online trading. The message? Stay focused, be relentless, and always keep pushing forward. Lewis Hamilton’s appearance was a perfect match for CFI, a company that’s all about leadership, innovation, and the relentless pursuit of success. You could practically feel the turbo-charged energy in the air!

2024 took CFI’s achievements to a whole new level!

What a year it’s been for CFI! In 2024, the company hit some serious milestones that made waves across the trading world. How about this for starters: $1.03 trillion in trading volume in just Q3? Talk about taking it to the next level. This extraordinary achievement firmly places CFI among the global giants of the online trading world.

But wait, there’s more! CFI also expanded its footprint across five continents, launching in new markets like Azerbaijan, South Africa, Palestine, and Oman. On top of that, the UAE saw even more growth with fresh offices opening in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. They’re definitely not slowing down!

CFI’s vision is all about innovation, growth, and plenty of energy

It wasn’t just about reflecting on past achievements; the night was all about looking to the future, and CFI’s Co-Founder, Eduardo Fakhoury, shared an exciting glimpse into what’s to come. “This year has been one of transformative growth for CFI. Together, we are paving the way for a future full of innovation and opportunity,” he said. With plans to break even more boundaries and provide traders with the latest and greatest tools, CFI is clearly gearing up for bigger things ahead.

And Hisham Mansour, Co-Founder and Managing Director, echoed that energy. “Our achievements this year are just the beginning,” he said. “We are driven to push further, break new ground, and empower traders worldwide, always with the best and latest.” If 2024 was a victory lap, 2025 is looking like a turbo-charged race to the finish line!

What’s an event without a little funnn!

Now, let’s talk about the fun side of things. This wasn’t your average “sit and listen” event. Guests were treated to some seriously cool interactive activities—including race car simulators and a live DJ who kept the beats flowing all day long.

It wasn’t just about talking business—it was about celebrating success, building connections, and, of course, having a blast while doing it!

Yup, the event was absolutely AMAZING!

With all the exciting things that CFI has already achieved, it’s clear that the sky’s the limit. From expanding to new markets to constantly innovating for traders, CFI’s future is looking brighter than ever.

So here’s to an unforgettable year and an even brighter future—one that’s driven by success.