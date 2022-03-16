Over 50 Bars Across Dubai And Abu Dhabi Are Taking Part In World Class Cocktail Festival UAE

Bottoms up!

An annual celebration of drinks looms, an ode to mixology, it’s actually the biggest (and best-est!) drinks festival in the REGION and it’s just around the corner!

What is it? World Class Cocktail Festival UAE runs across over 50 of Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s TOP venues… but only for a limited time.

When is it? Kicking off on March 18, it’s a 16-day, one-of-a-kind event dedicated to the artistry of beverage creation!

Experience WORLD CLASS cocktails for AED40

All participating venues will create signature cocktails for the event, featuring premium pours (this ain’t your average happy hour bevvie), and you can enjoy them for just AED40.

Amazing venues like Iris Meydan, Coya Dubai, Hotel Cartagena, and the W Lounge at W Hotel Yas Island are all pipped to take part and each is gearing up to serve their own unique signature cocktails

Did we mention each one costs just AED40?!

The important bits:

Visit the 50 + participating outlets from March 18 until April 3

See all participating outlets here

