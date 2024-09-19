Not Clickbait!! Coldplay Is Performing Live In Abu Dhabi In 2025!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
You know those GORGEOUS Coldplay videos on TikTok that you always send to your friends saying, “We have to go”?
Well, guess what… it’s happening! Abu Dhabi is bringing Coldplay to you, so no more excuses…
Coldplay is bringing their record-breaking Music of the Spheres Tour to Abu Dhabi. The GCC-exclusive show is part of a historic run, and yep, they’ve already sold over 10 million tickets worldwide!
You’re months away from belting out A Sky Full of Stars, Fix You, and all their iconic hits at Zayed Sports City on Jan 11th, 2025. UAE fans, you’ve waited since 2016 for this! And yep, those glowing wristbands are coming too—get ready to record some magical concert moments. This is gonna be one for the books!
Coldplay is performing live in Abu Dhabi VERY SOON!
Fans can sign up for presale access at Coldplay.com starting September 25th at 12 PM, with Live Nation presale kicking off September 26th.
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service