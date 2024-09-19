Not Clickbait!! Coldplay Is Performing Live In Abu Dhabi In 2025!

You know those GORGEOUS Coldplay videos on TikTok that you always send to your friends saying, “We have to go”?

Well, guess what… it’s happening! Abu Dhabi is bringing Coldplay to you, so no more excuses…

You’re about to live your TikTok dreams IRL

Coldplay is bringing their record-breaking Music of the Spheres Tour to Abu Dhabi. The GCC-exclusive show is part of a historic run, and yep, they’ve already sold over 10 million tickets worldwide!

This is REAL!!

You’re months away from belting out A Sky Full of Stars, Fix You, and all their iconic hits at Zayed Sports City on Jan 11th, 2025. UAE fans, you’ve waited since 2016 for this! And yep, those glowing wristbands are coming too—get ready to record some magical concert moments. This is gonna be one for the books!

Where to buy Coldplay tickets

Tickets for Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour in Abu Dhabi will be up for grabs on Live Nation Middle East! Fans can sign up for presale access at Coldplay.com starting September 25th at 12 PM, with Live Nation at www.livenation.me presale kicking off September 26th. General sales start September 27th at 12 PM—don’t miss your chance to be part of one of the biggest concerts of the DECADE!

The important fun bits:

Coldplay is performing live in Abu Dhabi VERY SOON!

When? January 11, 2025

Where? Zayed Sports City Stadium

