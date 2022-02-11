Comic Con Is Back In Abu Dhabi And The Line-Up Is HUGE!

Fans assemble! The regions’ largest pop culture festival is back…

Middle East Film & Comic Con is coming up which means your favourite film and TV-Show celebs are about to descend on the capital, to attend a positively huge event that includes gaming zones, cosplay parades (that you can join!), anime entertainment and more!

Stars like Nathalie Emmanuel of Game of Thrones fame, Jon Bernthal from The Walking Dead and Michael Rooker who’s best known for his role of Yondu Udonta in Guardians of the Galaxy and more, are lined up to ensure fans of these iconic blockbuster shows and movies have PLENTY to look forward to.

Middle East Film & Comic Con is descending on the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from March 4 – 6

View this post on Instagram

Featuring an outdoor festival area complete with food trucks and the main stage – MEFCC is gearing up to be a whopping year in 2022

Highlights of this year’s event include competitions, live music and performances, exclusive screenings, limited edition merchandise along with the Artist Alley, the MEFCC theatre, workshops and the chance to meet and greet the big stars!

Other star guests include Ming-Na, the voice of Disney’s “Mulan,” Giancarlo Esposito aka the Breaking Bad villain, and Charles Martinet who has been voicing Mario on Nintendo since 1994 will also be on hand to provide even further stardom to the show!

There will be prizes and competitions throughout so come dressed up to impress and meet like-minded folk at the famous annual show.

View this post on Instagram

How much?

1-Day: AED 115

3-Days: AED 280

3-Day VIP Pass: AED 500

3-Day Super VIP Pass: AED 2,500

The important bits:

What? Middle East Film & Comic Con 2022

When? March 4 – 6, 2022

Where? Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre

