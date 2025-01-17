Sponsored

Countdown Begins! Watch Round 3 Of The Emirates Drifting Championship On Smashi TV!

Hera Shabbir
By

The countdown is ON!

The Emirates Drifting Championship is gearing up for an adrenaline-pumping series, and you won’t want to miss a single second of the action.

Smashi TV is bringing you LIVE coverage of every heart-racing drift!

It’s all going down at the legendary Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, where some of the best drivers in the region are about to push their skills to the limit.

Round 3 is just around the corner on January 25, followed by Round 4 on February 8

These rounds are shaping up to be unforgettable, and you can catch all the action LIVE on Smashi TV. Whether you’re a drifting enthusiast or just here for the thrills, Smashi TV has you covered!

Missed Round 2? No worries!

You can catch up on the high-speed action anytime by tuning into Smashi TV to make sure you didn’t miss out on anything! Each round is packed with edge-of-your-seat action, insane drifts, and fierce competition.

Whether you’re watching from the comfort of your home or on the go, Smashi TV gives you full access to all the action in real-time!

