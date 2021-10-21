Crazy Cheap Prices At Unisat Ajman For T20s This Long Weekend!

UNISAT, AJMAN is coming in with something special for cricket-fanatics and you gotssss to get in!

This is probably the most CONVENIENT way to stock up on adult bevvies for the 3-day long weekend for a deal that serves up some major freebies – from this go-to bottle shop that’s barely a 30-min drive from Dubai.

No more suspense, here’s the deal:

Buy any 3 Jacob’s Creek bottles & get 1 FREE!!

Not only that, buy famous Indian hops and participate in a scratch contest to WIN various gifts. Cuteeeeee. (Such a thoughtful bottleshop… proper adorbs).

Unisat, Ajman’s biggest bottle shop is open 7 days a week from 9 am – 1am, DAILY, and doesn’t require you to have a Liquor License. Stress-free and just ideal GA.LORE.

Hello, 3-DAY LONG WEEKEND!

With Unisat, Ajman being just a short 30-mins way, there’s absolutely no need to drive down to UAQ or RAK, since they’ve got the best price in the Northern Emirates.

Apart from the deals on bottles and hops, you’ll be happy to know that buying 2 bottles of selected branded spirit stands a chance to win a match ticket to cheer your favourite cricket team. BAZINGERRRRRR!

Shop at the store and drop your business card to stand a chance to win a bottle of premium spirits or a bottle of grapes WEEKLY!

The more you spend, the better the reward will be, tehehe. And the best part? You can grab yourself a bargain – flat 25% off on selected vinos, hurry the offer is only applicable while stocks last.

Ahh and remember to like and your buds under Unisat’s insta posts and stand a chance to win a drink hamper (don’t forget to share and follow @unisatajman to score brownie points)!!

The important bits

Open 7 days a week from 9 am – 1am, daily

Google Maps right here – Unisat Ajman location

Delivery service within Ajman offers free same-day delivery with a minimum order of AED200.

Follow their IG for daily updates on comps and giveaways here!

With the long weekend on the horizon, you know whatchu gotta do!

Website here.