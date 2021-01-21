High School Students! Get Ready To Walk Into One Of The Coolest Campuses In Town

The OG Aussie university opened its doors in Dubai less than three years ago and recently underwent MA-JOR campus renovations to welcome students back this 2021. FLEXXX! The innovative Curtin Dubai has doubled its campus size to just under 50k square ft, and the bigger campus will have students in awe of its top-notch learning facilities, smart classrooms, and so much more. So without further ado, let’s get down to the nitty-gritties of this class-A uni, located at Dubai International Academic City…

Being a ‘boomer uni’ in the city, the institute attracted an incredible number of students so expanded into a brand new block at Academic City. Every student has access to the same high-quality resources, library research materials, and career resources as in other Curtin Campuses across the globe, along with the opportunity to transfer to Curtin’s other campuses, or just do a trimester at any of the other campuses at the EXACT SAME tuition fee as in Dubai. This also goes vice-versa, as the Dubai campus has seen transfers of students to Dubai from Malaysia, Singapore, Mauritius, and Perth. This means your kid or even you can get the real international feel for a trimester, minus the transfer costs and expenses.

Get immersive insights into your curriculum as well as your industry, with the help of the University’s career’s hub (supporting its students in bagging both paid and unpaid work experience)! The internship programme at the university allows students to interview with its People & Culture team; as and when there is an opportunity available, students get hired as interns to support their OWN education by working in the University. Curtin knows that all work and no play makes Michael a dull boy, thus keeping that in mind they have also enhanced their entertainment hub. So now the campus will include a home theatre space, in addition to its rec-room full of fun activities & games, including foosball, a pool table, table tennis, video games, and a series of events through the year.

To add to all the remodelling, the campus library has also been upgraded to balance between a comfy setup to read & for additional informal spaces for group projects, and a postgraduate student lounge. From the ambience and the classrooms’ layout to the added features, everything at Curtin is designed to offer the students a positive learning experience.