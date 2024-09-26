Dubai’s Biggest Sporting Event For Designers Is Coming Back This Weekend

Get ready, Dubai! Design Duels is back—and it’s not just back, it’s bolder, brighter, and bigger than ever!

Casa Milano, the ultimate luxury home furnishing brand, is gearing up to host the much-anticipated Design Duels spearheaded by none other than its visionary Founder and Director Azhar Sajan

This two-day extravaganza promises to electrify the design scene, bringing together creative minds from across the industry for an unforgettable experience. With a stellar reputation already, Casa Milano continues to be at the forefront of celebrating creativity, competition, and collaboration with its iconic event.

Last year was just the beginning

Over 70 companies and 1,200 participants flocked to the event last year.

This year, the numbers have skyrocketed. Expect 120+ companies and a crowd of more than 2,300 participants from diverse design sectors to converge for two action-packed days. The schedule? A jam-packed day starting at 8 AM all the way until 9 PM, filled with design challenges, exhilarating sports activities, and endless networking opportunities.

But Design Duels isn’t just about winning

It’s about forging lasting connections, discovering emerging talent, and celebrating the boundless creativity that fuels our industry. The buzz from last year still echoes, with attendees raving about the infectious energy and the spirit of camaraderie that made the event a standout.

This year, the stakes are higher. New challenges have been added to push participants to the edge of their creativity and teamwork. Whether you’re here to compete, to be inspired, or to connect with the who’s who of the design world—Design Duels has something for everyone!

Casa Milano’s Design Duels is not just an event—it’s an unmissable celebration of innovation, passion, and talent. This year’s edition is sure to be one for the books.

The important deets

Where? Danube Sports World

When? September 28, 29

Time? 8 am to 9 pm

Let the duels begin!