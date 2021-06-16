د . إAEDSRر . س

Great Deals For Pops Await You At Unisat This Father's Day

Drive down to Unisat, Ajman, barely a 30-min drive from Dubai, and make the most of the EPIC deals. Plus, many freebies to given away when you purchase select drinkies.

Ajman’s biggest bottle shop is open 7 days a week from 9 am – 1am, daily, and doesn’t require you to have a Liquor License. CON.VE.NIENT.

Cheers to em’ dads!

Pop’s day is coming up in just a few days (Monday, June 21) and for the occasion, Ajman’s FAVE bottle shop is throwing major deals right now!

Take the day… or even the full month to show your daddy cool how much you love him and his dad jokes with some buying for his mini-fridge.

The more you shop the more you get! For every AED500 purchase, get an extra bottle free, and the more you spend, the better the reward will be!

If the massive 400+ bottle vino selection isn’t enough then there’s also an on-call sommelier who’ll be there to assist you with helping you find the best food pairing options to impress your guests!

*GIVEAWAY ALERT*

Like, follow and tag your buds under Unisat’s insta post linked below and stand a chance to win a drink hamper worth AED300!!
And remember to drop your business card to get a chance to win a bottle of premium malt or a bottle of fizz on their in-store weekly draws.

The important bits

Open 7 days a week from 9 am – 1am, daily

Google Maps right here – Unisat Ajman location

Online Delivery: DO IT HERE – accepting orders daily until midnight in Ajman only

Minimum order AED 200 / Free Same-Day Delivery or Call +971561199518/+971561199527

Follow their IG for daily updates on comps and giveaways here!

