Discover The Magic Of ‘Movies In Concert’ With A Groundbreaking Series Coming To Abu Dhabi

Mayar Ibrahim
By

Get ready for a cinematic and musical celebration like no other! Theory Eleven Entertainment, in collaboration with Miral, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated “Movies in Concert” series, arriving at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island from January 16th to 18th, 2025.

This extraordinary event will feature the globally acclaimed 21st Century Orchestra, under the expert direction of Ludwig Wicki. Known for its breathtaking live performances, the orchestra transforms iconic movie scores into unforgettable experiences that captivate audiences worldwide.

The “Movies in Concert” series will be a cultural feast for film and music enthusiasts alike

The lineup features some of the most beloved films and their unforgettable scores, performed live in high-definition at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island.

The “Movies in Concert” series promises a rich cultural experience for film and music enthusiasts. With a lineup of beloved films and their unforgettable scores, the series will bring them to life in high-definition at the Etihad Arena.

What’s happening: January 17

  • Disney’s Frozen In Concert: Dive into the magical world of Arendelle. Enjoy live renditions of Christophe Beck’s Grammy-nominated score, bringing Elsa and Anna’s adventure to life.
  • Jurassic Park In Concert: Experience the thrill of Steven Spielberg’s classic film. John Williams’ iconic score will be performed live-to-picture, creating an unforgettable dinosaur adventure.

What’s happening: January 18

  • Disney’s The Lion King In Concert: Travel to the Pride Lands with Simba and Mufasa. Hans Zimmer’s Oscar-winning score will be performed live, adding depth to this beloved tale.
  • Top Gun: Maverick In Concert: Feel the adrenaline rush of the Academy Award-winning blockbuster. Enjoy the epic score by Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, and Hans Zimmer, performed live for an unparalleled experience.

This will be an unforgettable cultural experience

This series celebrates not only iconic films but also the artistry behind the music. The 21st Century Orchestra, founded in 1999 by Ludwig Wicki, is renowned for its innovative approach to performing film music. Under Wicki’s direction, the orchestra has set new standards in the genre, performing in prestigious venues around the globe.

This is everything you need to know

Where? Etihad Arena Abu Dhabi, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

When? January 17 – 18, 2025

Tickets? Starting at AED 75

Where to Buy? Tickets are available for purchase at etihadarena.ae and platinumlist.net. Prices are subject to change, and additional fees and special offers may apply. Don’t miss this chance to experience the magic of legendary film scores performed live by the acclaimed 21st Century Orchestra. For more information or to join the mailing list for presale and exclusive offers, visit www.etihadarena.com.

