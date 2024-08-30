Discover The Magic Of ‘Movies In Concert’ With A Groundbreaking Series Coming To Abu Dhabi

Get ready for a cinematic and musical celebration like no other! Theory Eleven Entertainment, in collaboration with Miral, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated “Movies in Concert” series, arriving at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island from January 16th to 18th, 2025.

This extraordinary event will feature the globally acclaimed 21st Century Orchestra, under the expert direction of Ludwig Wicki. Known for its breathtaking live performances, the orchestra transforms iconic movie scores into unforgettable experiences that captivate audiences worldwide.

The lineup features some of the most beloved films and their unforgettable scores, performed live in high-definition at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island.

The “Movies in Concert” series promises a rich cultural experience for film and music enthusiasts. With a lineup of beloved films and their unforgettable scores, the series will bring them to life in high-definition at the Etihad Arena.

What’s happening: January 17

Dive into the magical world of Arendelle. Enjoy live renditions of Christophe Beck’s Grammy-nominated score, bringing Elsa and Anna’s adventure to life. Jurassic Park In Concert: Experience the thrill of Steven Spielberg’s classic film. John Williams’ iconic score will be performed live-to-picture, creating an unforgettable dinosaur adventure.

What’s happening: January 18

Travel to the Pride Lands with Simba and Mufasa. Hans Zimmer’s Oscar-winning score will be performed live, adding depth to this beloved tale. Top Gun: Maverick In Concert: Feel the adrenaline rush of the Academy Award-winning blockbuster. Enjoy the epic score by Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, and Hans Zimmer, performed live for an unparalleled experience.

This will be an unforgettable cultural experience

This series celebrates not only iconic films but also the artistry behind the music. The 21st Century Orchestra, founded in 1999 by Ludwig Wicki, is renowned for its innovative approach to performing film music. Under Wicki’s direction, the orchestra has set new standards in the genre, performing in prestigious venues around the globe.

