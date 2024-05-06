Discover The Top Place In Town To Tuck Into Seriously Good Affogato Delights

Indulge in the Ultimate Affogato Experience

The UAE is one of the best melting pots of diverse cultures around the world, but one of the things that all of us love is coffee! It’s the perfect pick-me-up at any time of the day. No matter what you crave, coffee’s got you!

With the temperatures getting steamier, we all appreciate a bit of ice cream to cool us down and give us that sugar rush! So, if you’ve ever fancied coffee and ice cream together, look no further than the Affogato at Starbucks.

The coffee legend of the region is presenting a delectable cup of Affogato

What’s an Affogato? It’s pure bliss at Starbucks!

Imagine a shot of rich espresso poured over a scoop of dreamy vanilla ice cream. That’s the magic of Affogato – a coffee drink that’s practically a dessert.

Besides the ordinary, embrace the extraordinary

We all have a usual favourite coffee that never fails to satisfy our tastebuds. But sometimes everyone craves something special and different. And that’s what the Affogato at Starbucks is here for! The best part is that you can customise it to your liking. Choose your favourite coffee blend – the signature espresso or the distinct Dallah’s Treasure. Feeling extra sweet? Add a pump or two of vanilla or white mocha syrup. There’s a wide array of customization options available to create your own perfectly personalized affogato!

Try it now at select Starbucks stores across the country.