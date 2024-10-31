There’s A MASSIVE Sale At Windmill Cellar For Diwali!

Diwali is finally here, and this store is READY to SPOIL you with incredible deals on your FAVEEE drinks. If you’re searching for sweet discounts, this is the place to be. KEEP READING!

And the place is… Windmill Cellar!

They’ve got jaw-dropping offers on a wide variety of beverages, including hard-to-find labels. Raise your glass and celebrate with their AMAZING selection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Windmill Cellar Ghantoot (@windmillcellar)

Here’s what you can expect:

FAB deals on your FAV bevvies: Check out their unbeatable prices on hops, spirits, vine, bubbles, and French bubbles!

Check out their unbeatable prices on hops, spirits, vine, bubbles, and French bubbles! Special offer on Malts: Don’t miss this exclusive deal on a selected bevvie… IT’S A STEAL.

Don’t miss this exclusive deal on a selected bevvie… IT’S A STEAL. New arrivals & promotions: Explore a fresh selection of products added to their never-before-seen offers.

Explore a fresh selection of products added to their never-before-seen offers. Gift packs available: Grab some cool gift packs with branded merchandise and free drinks.

Grab some cool gift packs with branded merchandise and free drinks. BEST prices in town: Prices here are way cheaper than downtown… you’re welcome!

Prices here are way cheaper than downtown… you’re welcome! Spacious shopping experience: Enjoy over 10,000 sq ft of retail space with endless options.

Enjoy over 10,000 sq ft of retail space with endless options. Convenient location: Just a 15-minute drive from Jebel Ali for easy access.

Just a 15-minute drive from Jebel Ali for easy access. Shop without a license: Enjoy a hassle-free shopping experience.

Enjoy a hassle-free shopping experience. Bulk purchase rewards: Spend over AED 500 and get extra drinks, with more rewards for higher spends!

The amazing deets:

Find Windmill Cellar right here!

Timings is from from 9am to 10pm

Website: windmillgt.com

For more info, call: (+971) 56 538 9582