Eat At These Stunning Restaurants From AED125!

We LOVE a good restaurant deal, particularly when it’s coming from a luxury hotel with legendary views. Which is whyyyy it gives us great pleasure to announce Dubai Restaurant Week is kicking off at Park Hyatt Dubai & Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club…. YAAY! In case you need a recap, Dubai Restaurant Week means brilliant foodie deals at top restaurants. So, get booking your table and make your way to iconic dining destinations like Thai Kitchen, Brasserie du Park, Lakeview, Casa de Tapas and Cielo. With deals starting from AED125… how could you not?! Dubai Restaurant Week is kicking off at Park Hyatt Dubai & Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club on April 4

A South-East Asian delight at Thai Kitchen Take yourself to Bangkok without ever leaving Dubai. Thai Kitchen has prepared a flavour-packed three-course set menu from AED150 per person! I’m already dreaming of the I-Tim Tua Dum (black bean ice cream with coconut cream) dessert. Delish! How much? AED150 per person When? 6 to 8pm, excluding weekends

An evening on the gorgeous Brasserie du Park terrace With a contemporary European feel and sophisticated menu to match. Tuck into Duck Confit Mallard to start, Beef bourguignon as the main, followed by homemade pastries to end the night. Perfection. How much? AED125 per person When? 6.30pm onwards

A serene evening at Lakeview Golf greens and lake views await! This restaurant overlooks the Dubai Creek and Golf Course. It’s a relaxed three-course menu of tempura sweet chilli prawns to start, fish and chips as a main, and creamy tiramisu for dessert. Pay just AED125 for all three… it’s an absolute steal! How much? AED 125 per person When? 6.30pm onwards

A brilliant reason to visit Casa de Tapas If you love tapas, then prepare for a FAB Catalan-themed dine-around concept! The all-inclusive menu features Spanish favourites, from calamari to traditional paella and churros con chocolate. Living for this menu! How much? AED125 per person When? 5pm onwards

Cocktails and calamari at Cielo Sky Lounge It’s all about the handcrafted bevvies at Cielo. For AED150 you’ll enjoy sangria, followed by a ‘main course’ of Latino Manhattan, and a sweet Bailey-infused Sweet Moment cocktail to finish. The drinks will be accompanied by a complimentary sharing platter of olives, BBQ chicken wings and fried calamari. YUM! How much? AED 150 per person When? 5pm onwards