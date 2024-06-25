sponsored

Your Kiddos Will Love Dubai Mall’s Summer Camp This Holiday!

Avatar
By

Summer vacation is just around the corner, and figuring out what will keep your little ones entertained can be a challenge. They’ve got their own ideas about what makes for a good time, but fear not! Dubai Mall has the ultimate solution this summer—a fantastic summer camp from just AED 699 including six iconic attractions!

Look no further than the Dubai Mall Summer Camp this holiday…

Got restless kids on school break? Dubai Mall’s summer camp is the answer! They’ve lined up awesome stuff like exploring the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, skating at Dubai Ice Rink, Kidzania adventures, movies at Reel CinemasPLAY DXB arcade and VR games, and a tour at the world’s tallest skyscraper Burj Khalifa, for 7-14-year-olds. Even the little ones (3-6 years) can join with an adult. It’s like Dubai Mall knows how to keep summer fun on point for every kid!

It’s running on weekdays from Mondays to Thursdays starting from 1 July until 29 August—so clear your schedules and get ready for non-stop fun…

 

More like this
Your Kiddos Will Love Dubai Mall’s Summer Camp This Holiday!Your Kiddos Will Love Dubai Mall’s Summer Camp This Holiday!Enjoy Wings For Just AED 1 This International Chicken Wing Day!Enjoy Wings For Just AED 1 This International Chicken Wing Day!Believe The Hype: An Unforgettable Journey To The NBA Finals In BostonBelieve The Hype: An Unforgettable Journey To The NBA Finals In Boston
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KidZania UAE by Emaar (@kidzaniaae)

Here’s the full FUN line-up for your lil champs:

(Monday) kicks off with your kiddos’ favorite spot, Kidzania!

On Monday, your little ones can dive into fun activities like dance classes at the Acting Academy in Dance Street or Main Plaza (not inside the theater), get creative with arts and crafts by recycling paper bags and making greeting cards, strike a pose and learn to walk like a model at the Fashion Studio, and mix beats in the DJ studio during a music session. It’s a packed day of excitement and learning that your kids are sure to love!

(Tuesday) is all about entertainment at its finest at Play DXB & Reel Cinema

In the morning, your kids will enjoy a variety of arcade games and rides at Play DXB, keeping them thrilled and engaged. Then, in the afternoon, they’ll unwind with a movie at Reel Cinemas. It’s a perfect blend of fun and relaxation for a fantastic day!

(Wednesday) is packed with excitement and learning opportunities at Dubai Ice Rink & At The Top Burj Khalifa Tour

In the morning, your kids will lace up their skates for a free skating session, where they’ll make new friends and glide across the ice.

Then, in the afternoon, they’ll embark on an educational adventure to Level 124 of the Burj Khalifa. They’ll discover fascinating facts about the design and construction of this iconic skyscraper, making it a day they won’t soon forget at the Dubai Mall summer camp!

(Thursday) at Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo promises an unforgettable experience!

Children will kick off the day with an exciting recycling project, gearing up to raise awareness about conservation. Throughout the day, they’ll explore the Aquarium Tunnel, Underwater Zoo, Penguin Cove, and enjoy a Glass Boat Tour. They’ll also get hands-on with activities like coral propagation, shadowing aquarists for animal care insights, and learning about local UAE species. From exploring the anatomy and behaviours of aquatic life to quizzes and drawing competitions, it’s a day filled with learning, fun, and interaction with marine creatures. Sounds FUN!

If you’re wondering about the package…

Join Dubai Mall’s 4-day summer camp for AED 799 per child with food or AED 699 per child without food (both prices include VAT). From Monday to Thursday, your kids will enjoy a range of fun and educational activities. It’s the perfect way to keep them entertained and active during the summer break! 

via GIPHY

All the fun deets:

Price? AED799 per child for the four-day camp, including lunch (or AED 699 per child without lunch)

Where? Dubai Mall

Dates? Dubai Mall Camp is available every Monday to Thursday from July 1 to August 29

Sponsored Logo

Emaar Entertainment (L.L.C) is a leading operator of exceptional experiences that bring delight, enrich lives and ‘inspire joy’ for all. Defined by pioneering attractions that are unique and transcend just entertainment or leisure, Emaar Entertainment focuses on delivering top-quality entertainment led by unmatched industry expertise.

Shopping
See more
More like this