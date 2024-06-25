Your Kiddos Will Love Dubai Mall’s Summer Camp This Holiday!

Summer vacation is just around the corner, and figuring out what will keep your little ones entertained can be a challenge. They’ve got their own ideas about what makes for a good time, but fear not! Dubai Mall has the ultimate solution this summer—a fantastic summer camp from just AED 699 including six iconic attractions!

Look no further than the Dubai Mall Summer Camp this holiday…

Got restless kids on school break? Dubai Mall’s summer camp is the answer! They’ve lined up awesome stuff like exploring the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, skating at Dubai Ice Rink, Kidzania adventures, movies at Reel Cinemas, PLAY DXB arcade and VR games, and a tour at the world’s tallest skyscraper Burj Khalifa, for 7-14-year-olds. Even the little ones (3-6 years) can join with an adult. It’s like Dubai Mall knows how to keep summer fun on point for every kid!

It’s running on weekdays from Mondays to Thursdays starting from 1 July until 29 August—so clear your schedules and get ready for non-stop fun…

Here’s the full FUN line-up for your lil champs:

(Monday) kicks off with your kiddos’ favorite spot, Kidzania!

On Monday, your little ones can dive into fun activities like dance classes at the Acting Academy in Dance Street or Main Plaza (not inside the theater), get creative with arts and crafts by recycling paper bags and making greeting cards, strike a pose and learn to walk like a model at the Fashion Studio, and mix beats in the DJ studio during a music session. It’s a packed day of excitement and learning that your kids are sure to love!

(Tuesday) is all about entertainment at its finest at Play DXB & Reel Cinema

In the morning, your kids will enjoy a variety of arcade games and rides at Play DXB, keeping them thrilled and engaged. Then, in the afternoon, they’ll unwind with a movie at Reel Cinemas. It’s a perfect blend of fun and relaxation for a fantastic day!

(Wednesday) is packed with excitement and learning opportunities at Dubai Ice Rink & At The Top Burj Khalifa Tour