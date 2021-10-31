4 World-Class Shows Happening At Dubai Opera In The Coming Weeks

Love musicals? Love drama? Love the ballet?!

It’s SHOWTIME at Dubai Opera and the season is jam-packed with a schedule celebrating all things music, drama, and theatre. Kicking off with a night of power ballads from George Michael followed by Arabic melodies from Guy Manoukian, a suspenseful thriller, Dial M for Murder and the timeless ballet Anna Karenina, which opens the festive season at the beginning of December.

Nothing really beats a night at Dubai Opera, scroll for full event details on all shows

4. A George Michael Legacy night is coming to Dubai Opera!

Do not miss a tribute to the legendary crooner, taking place on November 4 (Thursday) and November 5 (Friday).

Performed by international tribute artist Wayne Dilks, guests can expect an emotional tribute to George Michael’s legendary 35-year career, starting from the early days with ‘Wham’ and including, ‘Careless Whisper’ and ‘Faith’!

Dilks and his band pay tribute to the late George Michael in this stunning show which has received five-star praise internationally. Not to be missed!

Get The George Michael Legacy tickets here

When? November 4 and November 5

3. Guy Manoukian is launching his new album at Dubai Opera

Back by popular demand, and with another night added due to heaps of interest, Guy Manoukian will be performing his highly anticipated NEW album ‘TAMADA’ at Dubai Opera… What a treat! And crowds are running to catch a glimpse of the Lebanese-Armenian musician, composer, and pianist whose incredible Arabic classical melodies speak for themselves.

When? November 19 and 20

Buy tickets for Guy Manoukian here

2. A theatrical night awaits with Dial M for Murder

For a night of suspense, look no further. The theatrical Dial M is a modern thriller, which dates back to Alfred Hitchcock’s 1950’s Hollywood hit. With twists and turns the whole way through, you’ll follow the charismatic lead Tony who plots the ‘perfect crime’ on his wife.

When? November 22 and November 23

Get Dial M for Murder tickets here

Psst! Students and teachers can enjoy AED50 tickets on the 23rd November at 2pm (Tickets for this must be booked through the box office. Send an email to: boxoffice@dubaiopera.com)

1. The timeless ballet Anna Karenina kicks off the festive season in December

Based on the timeless novel by Leo Tolstoy and iconic film Anna Karenina, this ballet is performed by the Eifman Ballet and has a clear focus on the love triangle between “Anna, Karenin and Vronsky”.

The show is a lesson in technical mastery of dance from the best in the world, and Boris Eifman’s astounding choreography is not to be missed.

When? December 2 until December 4

Buy tickets for Anna Karenina here

