The Greats Of Tennis Are All Ready For Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship This Week

The 30th year of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is in full swing!

The WTA week at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships was a complete success, but the show is only just getting started!

Free today? Then get yourself down to the Duty Free Tennis Championships for the women’s final and an unforgettable experience.

The men’s week starts on Monday 21st! Worth checking out the official draw today across socials via @DDFTennis.

Stay tuned to see a big return from world number one Novak Djokovic, he’ll be joined by Andrey Rublev, Gael Monfils and Andy Murray to name just a few this week!

starting from AED55

The WTA finals are happening today!

The world is gearing up to watch the world No 1 Novak Djokovic in Dubai

Men’s week kicks off on Monday, February 21.

In previous years, the tournament has seen the likes of Andre Agassi, Boris Becker, Goran Ivanisevic, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic entertain the crowds with sterling tennis and this year will be just as entertaining!

Djokovic returns to Dubai this year so there is BIG excitement from fans.

Will he go home a winner?

Who’ll take home the WTA week crown? We’ll find out soon enough!

If you want to stay updated with all things Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, make sure you keep up via @DDFTennis.

And FYI, the men’s draw took place today (19th February). The final games of the WTA tournament starts at 7pm. The first being the singles, followed by the doubles.

The important bits:

Women’s week finishes on February 19, and men’s week continues from February 21 – 26, with the 30th-anniversary of the ATP Tour 500 tournament.

Find the tournament schedule HERE!

Tickets for this tennis extravaganza are on sale, starting from AED55 and you can get them here!