Rudimental And More Big Acts Confirmed For The Dubai World Cup After-Party!

One of the world’s richest sporting events is just around the corner and with that comes LOTS of big parties!

On Saturday, March 26, Dubai World Cup at The Meydan Racecourse kicks off.

That means a day of world-class horse racing right on our doorstep, and one great kick-off party hosted by McGettigan’s.

Bringing a good dose of Irish craic to the races, McGettigan’s will be hosting pre-race parties at venues citywide. The entire Apron View will also be coordinated by The Dubai Girl and the Dubai World Cup After-Race Concerts are also hosted by McGettigan’s… Bring it on!

Get suited and booted & WIN thousands of dirhams in the best-dressed competitions!

Along with the races, the style stakes are also great on March 28!

There are big prizes thanks to dapper tailors Suited & Booted who are hosting at the Fashion Garden, the home of Style Stakes Best Dressed 2022. So pop on a hat and get yourself prepped for Race Day!

