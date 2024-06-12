Enrique Iglesias’s One Night Show In Dubai Is SOLD OUT!

If you managed oto snag tickets to the long-awaited legendary performance of Enrique Iglesias in Dubai… Then you’re one of the lucky ones ’cause his show is officially SOLD OUT within two weeks of going on-sale!

You read that right, tickets for the Spanish superstar’s concert in the glorious city of Dubai are all out

Enrique Iglesias, with more than 180 million records sold globally, solidified his position as the greatest Latin artist of all time. Given these numbers, it’s no surprise that tickets to his show quickly sold out. This unforgettable concert is kicking off on September 13 at the iconic Coca-Cola Arena and it’s going to be EPIC!

BUUUT if you were one of the lucky ones who managed to secure your tickets to Enrique Iglesias’s show get ready to belt out his hits!

You will be singing and dancing all night to a setlist filled with your favorite hits. This is your chance to brush up on the lyrics of “Hero,” “Bailando,” “Escape,” and “Tonight.” So, get ready for a fabulous medley of love, passion, and Latin pop rhythms that will make this night one for the books!

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

When? September 13

