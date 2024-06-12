sponsored

Enrique Iglesias’s One Night Show In Dubai Is SOLD OUT!

Mayar Ibrahim
By

If you managed oto snag tickets to the long-awaited legendary performance of Enrique Iglesias in Dubai… Then you’re one of the lucky ones ’cause his show is officially SOLD OUT within two weeks of going on-sale!

You read that right, tickets for the Spanish superstar’s concert in the glorious city of Dubai are all out

Enrique Iglesias, with more than 180 million records sold globally, solidified his position as the greatest Latin artist of all time. Given these numbers, it’s no surprise that tickets to his show quickly sold out. This unforgettable concert is kicking off on September 13 at the iconic Coca-Cola Arena and it’s going to be EPIC!

Enrique Iglesias

BUUUT if you were one of the lucky ones who managed to secure your tickets to Enrique Iglesias’s show get ready to belt out his hits!

You will be singing and dancing all night to a setlist filled with your favorite hits. This is your chance to brush up on the lyrics of “Hero,” “Bailando,” “Escape,” and “Tonight.” So, get ready for a fabulous medley of love, passion, and Latin pop rhythms that will make this night one for the books!

More like this

Top 5 Summer Camp Adventures Your Kids Will Love!Top 5 Summer Camp Adventures Your Kids Will Love!Enrique Iglesias’s One Night Show In Dubai Is SOLD OUT!Enrique Iglesias’s One Night Show In Dubai Is SOLD OUT!Catch The Euros In Dubai’s Best Indoor Arena This SummerCatch The Euros In Dubai’s Best Indoor Arena This Summer

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

When? September 13

Those who missed out on buying tickets be like…

Sponsored Logo

Opened in June 2019, Coca-Cola Arena has revolutionised the live entertainment industry in the UAE and throughout the Middle East. Capable of hosting live shows 365 days a year, the fully air-conditioned, 17,000-capacity arena establishes Dubai as a major destination on the global events circuit. Coca-Cola Arena’s unique automated seating design means it can be adapted to international and local events of all sizes, from international touring artists, sporting tournaments, e-gaming, comedy and live theatre and musical performances, to conferences, gala dinners, AGMs and weddings. Located in the heart of City Walk, Dubai’s lifestyle destination, Coca-Cola Arena is a 15-minute drive from Dubai International Airport and a 5-minute walk from the closest Dubai Metro Station. The region’s largest multipurpose indoor arena, Coca-Cola Arena is an asset of Dubai Holding entertainment portfolio and is managed by ASM Global, the world’s leading venue management and services company.

Visit Coca-Cola Arena's Official Website
Coca-Cola Arena On Instagram

Shopping

See more

More like this