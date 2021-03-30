Young Dubai Entrepreneurs Are Getting A Head Start With This Programme

“All children are born entrepreneurs”. Maths, English and Science, you can learn in any curriculum, but it’s lessons in Entrepreneurship that offer students real-life work experience. Through these types of programmes, students learn communication, teamwork and time management… All crucial ‘life-after-school’ skills. Only ONE school in Dubai has an in-school entrepreneurship incubator and accelerator programme giving students this opportunity. Incredibly, they focus on entrepreneurship from KG and up, helping young students to THINK like entrepreneurs from day one. Find the GEMS Education Centre of Excellence for Entrepreneurship, (and young entrepreneurs in the making!) At GEMS World Academy – Dubai (GWA). GEMS World Academy – Dubai offers a wide and comprehensive range of programmes for all ages

The Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Social Impact programme aims to create inquiring, reflective and caring leaders Led by Helen Al Uzazi, the programme is a continued success thanks to entrepreneurial focused clubs including Innovation Committees, Entrepreneurial Workshops, along with valuable internship opportunities available to students. This means students can get direct knowledge and experience from partner companies such as Augustus, maker of media brands Lovin Dubai, (yaay!) Lovin Saudi and Smashi TV, Medicins Sans Frontiers – Doctors without Borders, Al Shamsi Law Firm and more. Furthermore, students can benefit from entrepreneurship programmes, mentorship and speaker series with partners including WAMDA, She Is Arab, and Young Arab Leaders. All ages are welcome! From KG up to students on the doorstep of graduation.

Internship Spotlight: Students from The Academy are coming to Augustus for a media industry internship Under the Augustus umbrella, are digital media brands Lovin Dubai, Lovin Saudi, Smashi TV and content studio Odeum. Academy students who choose this programme will undertake 20 hours of work experience, which includes the opportunity to learn more about the inner-workings of the digital media business, gaining experience across our commercial and content teams, a deep dive into social media with a talk from Augustus CEO Richard Fitzgerald. The internships offered by the Centre of Excellence run across a wide range of industries, it’s simply up to each student to choose which one they would like to tackle!