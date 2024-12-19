Explore Palm Jumeirah’s Top NYE And X-Mas Parties!

While the rest of the world is bundled up, Dubai’s rocking sunny skies and perfect 25°C days—ideal for spending days and nights out. This winter, Palm Jumeirah is turning up the holiday magic with Winter Wonders, a month-long festive celebration that’s all about good vibes and great times. Plus if you love food (and let’s be real, who doesn’t?), Palm Jumeirah’s restaurants are serving festive magic on a plate.

Whether you’re hitting up The Club, Club Vista Mare, or West Rooftop at Nakheel Mall, you’re in for an unforgettable holiday feast this year!

Discover Palm Jumeirah’s beachfront dining and exciting festive offers—whether it’s a lively Christmas brunch or a lavish New Year’s Eve celebration with family, there’s something for everyone to enjoy against stunning views and refreshing vibes

West Rooftop

1. Christmas Day & NYE at Three Cuts

Get ready to dig into a festive feast at Three Cuts this Christmas! On December 24th and 25th, treat yourself to their mouthwatering set menu for just AED 350. It’s all about great food, cosy vibes, and celebrating the season in style. Whether you’re going with friends or family, this is the perfect spot to make your Christmas merry and delicious!

Ring in 2025 with some serious flavour at Three Cuts! Their NYE set menu is a foodie’s dream for AED 595—and they might even throw in a drinks package to take the celebration up a notch. Starting at 8 PM on December 31st and rolling into January 1st, it’s the perfect way to kick off the new year with great eats and even better vibes.

2. Festive Celebrations at Samakje

Kick off the holiday cheer with Samakjë Harbor’s Christmas Edition Weekend Family Lunch on December 8th! From 1 PM to 5 PM, gather your loved ones and dive into reimagined Lebanese classics with a festive twist—perfect for sharing and making memories. With fun Christmas activities for the little ones, it’s a heartwarming way to get into the festive spirit for just AED 220 per person.

On Christmas Day, indulge in their Festive Brunch from 1 PM to 5 PM for AED 295. Think seasonal Lebanese flavours, festive vibes, and a cosy pergola backdrop for the ultimate holiday dining experience. It’s a culinary journey packed with warmth, rich tastes, and family feels!

Say goodbye to 2024 and hello to 2025 with Samakjë Harbor’s NYE Dinner. Starting at 8 PM on December 31st, feast on an exquisite menu of Lebanese classics and fresh seafood, all served in a gorgeous coastal setting. With live music from Walid Al Massih and friends, the festive energy will keep you grooving all night long for AED 650.

Recover from the party with a relaxed NYE Day Brunch on January 1st from 4 PM to 8 PM. For AED 250 per person, savour a spread of Lebanese favourites infused with Mediterranean flair, perfect for starting the new year on a delicious note. It’s all about good food, great company, and those easygoing New Year vibes!

The Club

3. A NYE to remember at Gallery 7/40

Get ready for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration at Gallery 7/40! Immerse yourself in Greek vibes with a 4-course set menu of mouthwatering dishes for AED 1,800. The best part? AED 1,200 of that goes toward premium beverages to keep the party flowing all night long! Adding to the magic, the evening will feature an incredible lineup of entertainment, including a DJ, a singer, a violinist, and even an illusionist. And the cherry on top? A panoramic view of Dubai’s epic fireworks. Say “Yamas!” to 2025 in true Greek style!

4. Celebrate NYE in Style at SĀN Beach

Celebrate the arrival of 2025 in style from 8pm, enjoy a delectable five-course festive menu priced at AED 900. After dinner, the excitement continues with a beachside after-party featuring live performances and a resident DJ spinning vibrant tunes by the pool.

5. Maison De La Plage Got a Festive Makeover

From mid-December to early January, soak in the holiday vibes with stunning seasonal décor and a menu designed for creating warm, unforgettable moments. Indulge in festive favourites like the decadent Bûche de Noël and other holiday-inspired treats.

Hosting a feast at home? Their Whole Roasted Turkey with all the traditional trimmings is available for dining in or takeaway—just give them 24 hours’ notice and prepayment. Add their Panettone for a sweet touch to your celebrations. It’s the ultimate way to enjoy festive cheer by the sea!

Get ready to ring in 2025 in style at Maison De La Plage’s The Shimmering Tide! With live DJ Georges Skylourakis and a special performance by The Avener, this is the place to be for an unforgettable celebration. Choose from three exclusive experiences tailored to fit your vibe, whether you’re in the mood for an intimate evening or a full-on party. Just remember, full payment is required to secure your spot, and any cancellations before December 24th will score you a 50% refund. So, dress to shine and get ready to dance the night away from 8 PM to 3 AM!

6. Santa’s Coming to Loren:

Make this Christmas Eve unforgettable with a festive dinner at Ristorante Loren! Dive into the chef’s special creations, alongside a fantastic à la carte menu brimming with Italian holiday flavours. It’s the perfect spot for a laid-back evening filled with delicious bites and holiday cheer.

On Christmas Day, Loren takes festive dining up a notch with a special set menu for AED 450. The atmosphere will be alive with holiday energy, thanks to live performances and a magical appearance by Santa himself, handing out gifts to all the kids! Bring the family along for a heartwarming, fun-filled day.

Welcome 2025 with a celebration to remember at Loren! With a minimum spend of AED 1,000, you’ll enjoy the chef’s special à la carte menu alongside live entertainment that will keep the festive vibes flowing. To top it all off, watch the night sky light up in a dazzling display as you toast the New Year in style. It’s the ultimate way to end the year with flair!

7. The 305 Announces a Fab NYE Bash:

A New Year’s Eve celebration bursting with flavour, fun, and flair! Indulge in a sharing-style brunch menu paired with free-flowing drinks, including cocktails and Prosecco. From 8:30 PM to 12:30 AM, enjoy live entertainment and a DJ spinning beats to keep the energy high all night. All this for AED 900.

8. A Festive Cuppa from Summer Soul:

Savour the season with a Festive Pumpkin-Spiced Specialty Coffee for AED 25 or a slice of freshly made, gluten- and dairy-free Pumpkin Cake for AED 49. Enjoy both for AED 65 and save AED 9! When? December 17 – 31. Bonus Treat: Get 10% off all boutique items when indulging in the seasonal coffee or cake.

9. Playa Guarantees Party Vibes:

Enjoy live music, interactive food stations, and engaging activities for kids and adults at Playa’s spectacular Christmas Brunch on December 25, from 5pm – 8pm. It’s the perfect way to make Christmas day magical for the whole family. Enjoy a delightful set menu for just AED 385 while soaking up the vibrant, festive vibes.

Step into 2025 with a celebration that’s as mystical as it is unforgettable. Playa’s New Year’s Rituals combine dinner with soul-cleansing rituals and a magical ambiance filled with mystical vibes. Groove to the international DJ duo MAYZE X FARIA as they perform a hybrid set alongside a captivating live act by P. Rivas.

Choose your perfect spot:

Indoor: AED 450 minimum spend on the special New Year’s menu.

Pool Lounge: AED 600 for a chic poolside vibe.

Beach Fireworks View: AED 750 to enjoy a front-row seat to the breathtaking fireworks.

Club Vista Mare

10. Party by the Fire at Logs And Embers:

Spend Christmas Day by the fire (figuratively!) with a festive brunch at Logs and Embers. From delicious dishes to cosy holiday vibes, it’s the perfect way to gather with loved ones and make merry. Starting from AED 499, this celebration is all about great food and great company in a warm, inviting setting.

Ring in the New Year at Logs and Embers with a delectable 3-course set menu that will tantalize your taste buds from 8pm. Whether you’re celebrating with friends or that special someone, the ambience is set for an unforgettable night. Starting from AED 499, this is your ticket to saying goodbye to 2024 in style and starting 2025 with a satisfied palate.

11. A Traditional Kinda Season at Aprons And Hammers:

Aprons and Hammers is bringing coastal American charm to the festivities with their heartwarming Festive Brunch. Think seafood favourites paired with holiday classics like a flavorful Christmas turkey—perfect for sharing with family and friends. Add the sun-kissed setting and holiday vibes, and you’ve got a celebration that’s as relaxing as it is delicious. Prices start at AED 395, so grab your crew and toast to the season from 12pm – 4pm!

Ring in 2025 with an elegant seaside dinner at Aprons and Hammers. Begin your night with a luxurious seafood platter featuring oysters, caviar, and more from their raw bar, then dive into a culinary journey of American-inspired seafood delights. With breathtaking sea views, this celebration is the ultimate way to say goodbye to 2024 in style. Prices start at AED 750 for this unforgettable dining experience by the water.

12. It’s Christmas by the Sea at Tagomago:

Enjoy a festive twist on Tagomago’s Mediterranean menu with holiday dishes like whole turkey and milk-fed baby lamb (half or whole), perfect for sharing. Pre-order these special dishes three days in advance, priced per kg, for a memorable family gathering, available throughout December.

Ring in 2025 by the sea with a premium à la carte menu, festive specials, and live entertainment by a gypsy-style duo band from 7pm. A minimum spend of AED 1,000 per person applies.

13. Live Music & NYE Party Vibes at Genatsvale:

Celebrate the arrival of 2025 with an unforgettable evening at Genatsvale from 10pm! Enjoy a 5-course set menu from AED900 perfect for sharing, featuring cold and hot starters, a rich main course, sweet desserts, and refreshing drinks. The festive atmosphere comes alive with the enchanting sounds of a Georgian trio, a special guest singer, and a surprise visit from Santa Claus and the Snow Maiden, spreading joy and wonder. Choose from cosy indoor or charming outdoor seating to set the perfect mood.

14. Hit Cabana on the Beach:

Celebrate 2025 in style at Cabana on the Beach with a mesmerizing live performance by Sonasa Kaba and a magical dance ballet by Theeart! Enjoy a specially curated 4-course set menu featuring gourmet dishes and choose from three amazing beverage packages: AED 1099 for soft beverages, AED 1499 for house spirits, or AED 1999 for house spirits and champagne. The celebration lasts from 8 PM to 12 AM—don’t miss out on this unforgettable night!

Palm West Beach

15. Celebrate the Holidays at Kyma:

Get into the festive spirit at Kyma with a Christmas Sharing Set Menu for AED 370 per person—perfect for groups of 10 or more! Available until December 26th, it’s the ultimate way to celebrate the season with your loved ones.

For an unforgettable NYE featuring a Sharing Set Menu with selected beverages for AED 1,800 per person, you know Kyma’s got you covered. The celebrations kick off at 8 PM on December 31st—Toast to 2025 with incredible food, great vibes, and a night to remember!

16. Ride The Festive Wave at Orange Chameleon

Orange Chameleon is inviting YOU to a magical Set Menu Dinner on December 25th, from 7 PM to midnight, starting at just AED 299. It’s the perfect setting to gather loved ones and celebrate the season with cosy vibes and festive flavours.

Ring in 2025 in ultimate style with unlimited food and beverages, plus special discounts for kids (complimentary for under 4s and 50% off for ages 4–21). The celebration kicks off at 9 PM and continues until 3 AM, offering two exciting packages:

– Second Wave: Regular AED 899 | Premium AED 1199

– Third Wave: Regular AED 999 | Premium AED 1299

17. Festive Celebrations at Jones The Grocer:

Celebrate Christmas with a coastal twist at Jones The Grocer! Delight in a festive à la carte menu while enjoying the relaxed atmosphere of the restaurant and bar. With the city lights and starlit skies as your backdrop, it’s the perfect setting for a truly memorable evening on December 24th and 25th from 7:30 AM to 12:45 AM.

Ring in 2025 with style at Jones The Grocer’s New Year’s Eve celebration! Enjoy a festive buffet, live music, and a dazzling fireworks display, all set against a vibrant beachside vibe. Choose from soft beverages for AED 599, house beverages for AED 899, or premium beverages for AED 1099. Kids aged 6–11 can join the fun for AED 249. The party kicks off at 8 PM and goes until midnight, making it a night to remember!

18. Festive Fun at February 30:

Celebrate Christmas at February 30 with magical kids’ activities and parades on Sunday, December 21, and Wednesday, December 25. It’s the perfect way to bring festive cheer to the little ones and enjoy the holiday season with family.

Ring in the New Year with a spectacular celebration featuring live entertainment, live music, and special performances by Aida and the band. Adults can enjoy this unforgettable night for AED 1600, with AED 700 allocated to food and AED 900 for drinks. Young adults aged 16–20 can join for AED 1000, with AED 700 for food and AED 300 for drinks, while kids under 15 enjoy complimentary entry. For those who prefer drinks only, enjoy three premium beverages at the bar for AED 600. It’s an evening full of surprises and vibrant vibes to welcome 2025 in style!

19. Festive Celebrations at Surf Club

Christmas Eve Dinner: Experience a magical evening by the beach on December 24th from 7 PM onwards. Surf Club’s specially curated dinner menu blends coastal-inspired seasonal dishes with festive elegance and bohemian charm. Toast to the holiday season with signature cocktails and the soothing sounds of gentle waves. Prices start from AED 595 per person.

Christmas Day Brunch: Celebrate Christmas Day, December 25th, with a beachfront brunch crafted for Wanderers from 1 PM to 5 PM. Indulge in a festive menu, live DJ entertainment, and breathtaking views of Ain Dubai and the Marina skyline. Packages include:

AED 495 (Non-Alcoholic)

AED 595 (House Beverages)

AED 695 (Bubbly)

Ladies Day Christmas Edition: On Christmas Day, unwind with the ‘Dreaming of Rosé’ Ladies’ Day Christmas Edition from 1 PM to 5 PM. Lounge on a sunbed with four hours of free-flowing rosé, cocktails, and bubbly. Prices include:

AED 200 (Rosé and cocktails)

AED 250 (Rosé, cocktails, and bubbly)

Sunday Beach Brunch – Festive Edition: On December 29th, celebrate the season with a festive beach brunch from 1 PM to 5 PM. Enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes, a live oyster bar, and cocktail stations, with packages at:

AED 495 (Non-Alcoholic)

AED 595 (House Beverages)

AED 695 (Bubbly)

BOHO Experience: After brunch on December 29th, dive into the BOHO Experience from 5 PM onwards. Inspired by Tulum and Ibiza, this vibrant event features live performances, interactive art, and eclectic music for a truly immersive celebration.

New Year’s Eve Dinner & Beach Party: Ring in 2025 with a spectacular NYE at Surf Club. Begin with an elegant coastal-inspired dinner, then dance under the stars at the electrifying beach party with international headliners Dixon, Âme, and Jimy Jules. At midnight, enjoy stunning Marina and Ain Dubai fireworks. Packages:

Restaurant Dining: AED 1500 per person

Beach VIP Tables: Starting from AED 10,000 (for 10 guests)

New Year’s Day Brunch: Start 2025 on January 1st with a stunning beachfront brunch from 3 PM to 7 PM. Indulge in a Mediterranean menu with lively music and a laid-back atmosphere. Packages include:

AED 495 (Non-Alcoholic)

AED 595 (House Beverages)

AED 695 (Bubbly)

20. It’s a Fiesta at Señor Pico

Celebrate Christmas Day with a vibrant sunset fiesta at Señor Pico on December 25th from 5 PM to 8 PM. Enjoy free-flowing house drinks and cocktails alongside an à la carte menu for AED 220 per person.

Ring in 2025 with a lively Mexican-themed beach party on December 31st, starting at 8 PM. Indulge in a delicious buffet and drink packages:

AED 950: Buffet with soft beverages

AED 1,250: Buffet with soft drinks, house beverages, and cocktails

AED 750: Teenagers (12-20 years) buffet with soft beverages

AED 350: Kids (6-11 years)

Complimentary dining for kids 0-5 years old

After-party from 12:30 AM to 2 AM (à la carte).

Kick-off 2025 on January 1st with a rejuvenating beachside celebration from 1 PM to 5 PM at West Palm Beach. Enjoy two hours of free-flow beverages, a lunch platter, and beach access for AED 220 per person, or explore additional food and drink options à la carte. With live DJ beats, beach games, and activities for kids, it’s the perfect way to relax, recharge, and start the year with stunning views and chilled vibes.

21. Festive Celebrations at Koko Bay

Celebrate Christmas Day in style at Koko Bay with an exquisite four-course festive menu on December 25th from 1 PM to 4 PM. Savour sharing starters, individual mains, and a delightful sharing dessert platter, all paired with your choice of unlimited drinks packages. Enjoy live entertainment featuring resident DJs, dancers, and a saxophone performance. Packages include:

Soft Package: AED 350 (non-alcoholic beverages)

Amazing Package: AED 550 (house beverages)

Champagne Package: AED 850 (includes premium canapés and free-flowing Champagne)

Kids Package: AED 250 (non-alcoholic beverages)

Christmas After Party: Keep the festivities going from 4 PM to 7 PM with Koko Bay’s Xmas After Party. Enjoy 3 drinks for AED 100 while soaking up the vibrant atmosphere and stunning views.

22. Ring in 2025 at Lucky Fish

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in true elegance at Lucky Fish’s 4th Annual White Party, La Nuit Blanche! Starting at 8 PM on December 31st, enjoy a glamorous evening featuring live entertainment by a singer, magician, violinist, and resident DJs. With panoramic views of Dubai’s stunning fireworks and laser show, the night promises unforgettable moments.

Indulge in a 4-course sharing-style dinner for AED 1,950 per person, which includes AED 1,200 as credit for premium beverages. For young adults aged 12 and above, the package is AED 1,200.

Save the Dates: