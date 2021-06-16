Latest
The Far Cry VR Experience Arrives In Dubai For The First Time This Weekend!
Are you ready to experience Far Cry unlike any player has EVER experienced it before?
It’s happening, friends… Dubai’s ultimate virtual gaming centre, Arena Games is bringing Far Cry to you in VR free-roaming format.
That’s right! Far Cry® VR: Dive into Insanity launches in Dubai on Thursday, June,17 and you can be the first to experience it with your nearest and dearest. Take notes! It’s a multiplayer game and 8 can play at one time in each 30 min time slot!
Believe the hype! Experience the epic shooting game in VR, this is the latest state-of-the-art gaming equipment and it WILL be epic
Players will be transported to the tropical paradise of Rook Island, before coming face-to-face with one of Far Cry’s lead characters, Vaas, and his army of henchmen
This is a one-of-a-kind concept that lets players explore the vivid world of Far Cry like never before. The game is simple, and from the Arena Games venue, you’ll have the chance to explore the vivid world of Far Cry® 3.
The mission? Escape the island with your teammates! You can work in teams to navigate through the deranged warlord’s jungle gauntle.
Get excited: This footage gives you a glimpse of what’s to come
The important bits
What? Far Cry® VR: Dive into Insanity, a Zero Latency VR and Ubisoft launch
Where? Arena Games in Gate Avenue in DIFC
When? Thursday, June 17
Game time: 30 mins
Players 1 – 8
Age: 15+
Game style: Competitive shooting
Make your bookings right here!