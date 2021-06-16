The Far Cry VR Experience Arrives In Dubai For The First Time This Weekend!

Are you ready to experience Far Cry unlike any player has EVER experienced it before?

It’s happening, friends… Dubai’s ultimate virtual gaming centre, Arena Games is bringing Far Cry to you in VR free-roaming format.

That’s right! Far Cry® VR: Dive into Insanity launches in Dubai on Thursday, June,17 and you can be the first to experience it with your nearest and dearest. Take notes! It’s a multiplayer game and 8 can play at one time in each 30 min time slot!

Make your bookings right here

Believe the hype! Experience the epic shooting game in VR, this is the latest state-of-the-art gaming equipment and it WILL be epic