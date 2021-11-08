A Very Cool Collab Between A Heritage Drinks Brand And A Fashion House Is Coming

ADVERTORIAL: This fall, two legendary houses, Chivas and Balmain, join forces to drop an exclusive, limited-edition Balmain x Chivas XV collection.

Bringing a Parisian savoir-faire to Chivas’ 15 year old blended Scotch, the collaboration takes the form of a limited-edition bottle design, developed by Chivas in partnership with Balmain Creative Director, Olivier Rousteing.

A partnership built on the authentic fusion of heritage, boldness and innovation, the Balmain x Chivas XV collection embraces the shared vision of two pioneering houses – Balmain’s daring outlook on fashion alongside Chivas’ disruptive approach to Scotch.

This is an invite-only event pals, but you KNOW we’re going to be obsessing over the fashion right after!

Video Unavailable

Olivier Rousteing brings a Parisian savoir-faire to Chivas’ 15-year-old blended Scotch and to celebrate Balmain will descend on the SLS Hotel for the party of the year!

An invite to this exclusive bash will be the hottest ticket in town. Taking place at the SLS hotel, the jaw-dropping venue features a stunning rooftop venue which will set the scene for this bash. Models, influencers, and Dubai’s glam squad are expected to celebrate, with Chivas on hand to keep the party in flying form all night long!

The town’s top DJs are set to ensure this party is a stormer; expect Chivas drinks, epic entertainment, and fab fashion.

The Chivas XV x Balmain bottle is an extremely limited and individually numbered gold bottle, which is adorned with metallic armour and chains in a nod to Balmain’s signature runway pieces. It is currently available online on Legal Home Delivery. To know more about the collaboration, please head to Chivas.com.

Discover more here