This Gorgeous Palm Beach Resto Has Launched A Fab Ladies Day Deal!

Grab your besties, pop on your Out Of Office, there’s a brand new ladies’ day deal in Dubai and you’re about to be OBSESSEDDDD!

February 30 Dubai needs ZERO introduction, it’s a relatively new beach bar meets restaurant at Palm Beach West with a reputation for cool decor, fabulous eats and amazing cocktails to boot… and now they’ve got a deal that’s going to bring ALL the gals to the yard!

TAKE NOTES: The Mermaids & Sunshine ladies’ day deal kickstarts at February 30 Dubai every Tuesday from March 15

Deets below!

Spend AED200 for a luxe day at February 30 Dubai that includes a 3-course meal and some drinks!

What you get:

Sunbed + beach access

2 drinks (grape or bubbles)

Choice of 1 appetizer, 1 main course + 1 dessert

The important bits:

Call 04 244 7200 or WhatsApp 050 716 0030 to book it in

Did we mention doggos are welcome too?!