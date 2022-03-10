د . إAEDSRر . س

This Gorgeous Palm Beach Resto Has Launched A Fab Ladies Day Deal!

Grab your besties, pop on your Out Of Office, there’s a brand new ladies’ day deal in Dubai and you’re about to be OBSESSEDDDD!

February 30 Dubai needs ZERO introduction, it’s a relatively new beach bar meets restaurant at Palm Beach West with a reputation for cool decor, fabulous eats and amazing cocktails to boot… and now they’ve got a deal that’s going to bring ALL the gals to the yard!

TAKE NOTES: The Mermaids & Sunshine ladies’ day deal kickstarts at February 30 Dubai every Tuesday from March 15

Deets below!

 

Spend AED200 for a luxe day at February 30 Dubai that includes a 3-course meal and some drinks!

What you get:

  • Sunbed + beach access
  • 2 drinks (grape or bubbles)
  • Choice of 1 appetizer, 1 main course + 1 dessert

 

The important bits:

Call 04 244 7200 or WhatsApp 050 716 0030 to book it in

Did we mention doggos are welcome too?!

 

Sponsored Logo
February 30 Lounge and Restaurant

February 30, the “date that never was” champions the essence of daring boldly and celebrates everything that is unique and eclectic. This impressive outdoor lounge is a haven where the senses will be excited in a timelessly chic and breathtakingly beautiful setting.

Stepping foot into February 30 gives you access to another reality, far from the mediocrity of regular life. Norms are suspended and the imagination is free to run wild. Natural, earthy elements are fused with bold colors, prints and patterns. Lush greenery entwines the space, whilst pulsating bursts of red and monochrome make February 30 stand out from the muted masses. Expect the weird and wonderful here, you may even see a shark peek out of the ceiling to say hello!

Visit February 30 Lounge and Restaurant
February 30 Lounge and Restaurant On Instagram

