It's T-Minus 3 Days Until The FIBA Basketball Show And Tickets Are Only AED15

Love a live event with tunes, music, prizes, and some all-star basketball? Well, look no further!

Not JUST a basketball event featuring the world’s greatest basketballers, this is a two-day urban extravaganza taking place at the Abu Dhabi Corniche. Tickets cost just AED15 and entry puts you in the running to see dunks, tricks, live music, and to be part of the mega prize giveaways. Happening this weekend: October 29-30. Don’t miss it!

Early bird tickets are still available for this family-friendly event – Get them now.

The FIBA 3×3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2021 is back!

Prepare to see Olympic legends battle it out at this all-star event

This is going to be crazy! Fans will descend on the Abu Dhabi Cornice this weekend for the 2021 edition, with the world’s top five teams (including Olympic Gold, Silver and Bronze medallists) battling it out for the top spot.

This is a fan favorite, back for its 10th edition, the FIBA 3×3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2021 sounds incredible.

Note: If you want to attend, you need to have proof of a negative PCR test on your Al Hosn app. This must be taken up to 48 hours before arrival. 

The important bits

How much? AED 15 per ticket per day – get your tickets here!

When? 29-30 Oct

Get early bird tickets! 20% off for a 1-day pass, 35% off for a 2-day pass. Offer runs until 28th Oct

FIBA 3x3

This is the 10th Edition of the FIBA 3×3 Masters event. Located at Kaser Al Amwaj, Abu Dhabi Corniche, the 2021 edition will feature the top 5 teams in the world, including Olympics Gold, Silver and Bronze medallists. Ticket holders will experience world-class entertainment, including basketball tricksters and dunkers, live music, performances and more. Friday October 29-30.

FIBA 3x3 on Instagram

