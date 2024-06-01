The Dubai Fitness Community Came Together For The First Ever SQUATWOLF Games In The Region

This was a pretty fantastic way to mark 8 years of growth!

Dubai just witnessed the first-ever SQUATWOLF Games unfold on May 18 at the Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort in JBR, marking eight years of incredible growth and community spirit.

This event was all about community, unity, and the collective strength of “the Pack.” Appetizing refreshments and protein shakes were a great bonus and kept the pack going!

32 teams went head to head in a series of 8 challenges, with the winning pack taking home an 8-month supply of SQUATWOLF gear

This was a battle of grit, strength, speed, creativity, and teamwork. Participants were encouraged to lead and uplift each other, embodying the true spirit of the Pack.

The event was a part of the SQUATWOLF vision to go beyond mere product creation. Their focus has always been on building a supportive community where every member strives to improve daily…you could sense this energy and passion on the ground too!

The games were a beautiful reminder of the power of the homegrown community

The SQUATWOLF Games 2024 was a huge success! This was truly a great way to mark 8 years of revolutionizing the fitness community with great athletic gear.

Stay tuned for the next editions in UAE and KSA.