Enjoy Wings For Just AED 1 This International Chicken Wing Day!

Alright wing-lovers, we’ve got some good news for you! International Chicken Wing Day is right around the corner… So, Clucks in Flayva, Al Ghurair Centre is bringing you a chance to enjoy all-day wings for AED 1 AND a Wing Eating Challenge!

You read that right! Clucks in Flayva, Al Ghurair Centre is celebrating International Chicken Wing Day with AED 1 wings

Mark you calendars for July 1 from 10 am to 10 pm! This is when you can enjoy delicious wings for just AED 1 each. So, gather your friends, family, and fellow wing enthusiasts ’cause it’s going to be a clucking good day! Drench your chicken wings in a variety of mouthwatering sauces. Clucks in Flayva, Al Ghurair Centre offers the perfect wing sauce for every taste.

Whether you crave the fiery heat of habanero or the sweet and tangy zing of honey mustard, they’ve got a flavor that will make your taste buds dance!

Where? Clucks in Flayva, Al Ghurair Centre | When? July 1, 10am – 10pm | Price? AED 1 each wing

T&C’s apply.

That’s not all… If you’re feeling competitive they’re bringing you a chicken wings eating competition to win a year’s supply of Free Clucks Chicken Wings

Get ready to test your skills in this epic wing-eating competition! Whoever devours the most wings in ONE minute will win a year’s supply of free Clucks Chicken Wings! If you’re up for the challenge then head over to Clucks in Flayva, Al Ghurair Centre on July 1 from 5pm to 6pm for The All You Can Eat Wings Competition.

The event will feature three thrilling rounds, each with 5 to 8 participants. Every contestant will have one minute to eat as many wings as possible from the 20 provided. The winner of each round will receive the grand prize of “Free wings for the year,” entitling them to a selected number of wings each week for the rest of the year. Don’t miss out on the chance to showcase your wing-eating skills and win big!

Where? Clucks in Flayva, Al Ghurair Centre | When? July 1, 5pm – 6pm |

T&C’s apply.

