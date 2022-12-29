From Flash Mobs To Fireworks: Find All The Festive & NYE Celebrations At Global Village

It’s a Wonderful World at Global Village during the most wonderful time of the year.

This ain’t your average outdoor multicultural hub but has become the ULTIMATE escape for families and friends for all things shopping, bonding, dining, entertainment and, best of all… festive.

And speaking of festive, Global Village has a line-up of seasonal merriments and New Year’s Eve celebrations that you would definitely want to check out with your crew!

Christmas may be over, but find Santa, an invasion of his mischievous elves, a 21-metre-high festive tree, a Bauble market for festive gift shopping and a jolly lot more until Jan 8th

Jaki Ellenby, Executive Marketing Director at Global Village, said:

“Preparations were going well with everyone giving a hand to dress Global Village in its party best for the holidays until Santa’s little helpers made their appearance… Fortunately, Santa arrived just in time to get the naughty elves under control and to light the tree for our delighted guests. The 1000+ elves are now exploring the park and will definitely be adding loads of festive spirit to Global Village this Season.”

A list of the fun-tivities:

21m high Festive Tree

Santa Meet & Greet*

Elves Flash Mobs*

Meeting Gingerbread men*

Toy Soldiers Parade and flash mobs*

Bauble Market

Coca-Cola Festive Activation with name-branded labels of Coca-Cola Bottles

Snow at the tree every day

*Hurry only until 30th December!

Now jumping on to NYE celebrations, Global Village will be putting on spectacular fireworks displays and incredible entertainment on December 31st

Count down to midnight from 7 different time zones from around the world!

If one countdown isn’t enough for you or you just can’t wait until midnight, how about ringing in the New Year seven times in one night on December 31! The New Year celebrations kick-off at 8pm local time on the Main Stage, coinciding with midnight in the Philippines before moving to Thailand (9pm), Bangladesh (10pm), India (10.30pm), Pakistan (11pm), UAE (12am) and finishing with Turkey (1am). Each midnight will have its own dedicated countdown and signature Global Village firework display.

You can also explore over 90 different cultures at Global Village. With over 3,500 shopping outlets, more than 250 dining options, performers from over 40 countries around the world and 175 rides, games and attractions, there’s something for everyone at the region’s leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment.

P.S. The park will be completely reserved for ladies and families on NYE, so come down for a gala time with your near and dear ones.

Global Village deets

*Saturday, December 31st will be exclusively reserved for ladies and families at Global Village.

Dates for the seasonal festivities: Until January 8, 2023

NYE, Dec 31st: Gates will open at 4pm and opening hours have been extended until 2 am.

Global Village entry tickets.