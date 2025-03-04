GCC Travellers Can Experience The Magic Of Ramadan In Qatar

People often say that Ramadan at home is the best. But when it comes to celebrating Ramadan in style, tradition, and pure hospitality, Qatar knows how to do it well! This year, our GCC neighbours are in for a special treat as Qatar rolls out the red carpet to welcome families and loved ones for an unforgettable Ramadan experience.

Ramadan in Qatar isn’t just a celebration; it’s a feeling

The warmth, the traditions, and the togetherness are what makes Ramadan in Qatar so special! Whether you’re breaking your fast at a lavish Iftar, savouring a late-night Suhoor, or soaking in the spiritual ambience, Qatar makes you feel like you never left home. And this year, under the theme “Ramadan is better with you”, Visit Qatar is emphasising the essence of hospitality and unity between Qatar and its GCC neighbours.

Qatar goes all out during the Holy Month with a host of Ramadan activations

Think stunning Ramadan tents offering traditional feasts, five majestic Ramadan cannons marking the breaking of fast, and vibrant cultural events happening all over the country. Whether you’re strolling through beautifully lit souqs or enjoying serene waterfront views, there’s something magical at every turn.

One of the highlights this year is the Throwback Food Festival, returning for its second edition. This festival brings Qatar’s heritage to life through traditional food, cultural activities, and immersive experiences. Visitors can explore the ‘Dakkan,’ a nostalgic recreation of an old souq, where you can participate in heritage games, and enjoy cultural competitions like Kahoot and Treasure Hunt. The festival also features storytelling, puppet theatre performances, Qatari food-tasting competitions, and folk music, all leading up to a vibrant Garangao celebration, making it a must-visit for families.

During Ramadan, Qatar brings together the best of tradition and modern comforts. You can wander through lively Ramadan markets filled with local crafts or kick back in a luxurious tent for Iftar and Suhoor, all while soaking in the festive and spiritual vibe of the Holy Month.

Now, let’s talk perks! Travellers can take advantage of special hotel offers

But that’s not all! The VQ Pass, available on the Visit Qatar mobile app, is a game-changer. It’s got discounts ranging from 30% to 50% across food, beauty, fitness, leisure, hotels, and retail, so you can truly indulge without breaking the bank.

Qatar is calling, and there's no better time to visit than during Ramadan. Head to Visit Qatar for all the details and start planning your trip ahead of Ramadan!