An Incredible Looking Gelato Spot Has Opened In Nakheel Mall

We LOVE a new opening with a healthy dose of heritage, particularly when it’s of the gelato variety… AMIRITE?! Gelateria La Romana has arrived at Nakheel Mall, and if you appreciate quality, classic desserts and natural ingredients, you’re in for the definition of the word ‘treat’! This is an artisanal Italian gelateria. La Romana is steeped in history and comes from a long line of passionate artisans who have been constantly creating and developing the menu since the brand was born in 1947. Times have changed but the maker’s passion for fresh ingredients has not. Just WAIT until you see the delicacies created by the master pastry makers and gelato creators – YUM!

The story of Gelateria La Romana, now bringing true Italian heritage to Dubai Gelateria La Romana has its roots in the Italian Romagna region. In 1947 its doors opened, a family gelateria named after the daughter of the founder and owner. With skill and mastery at the core of what they do, the family-focused on traditional flavours made with exclusively fresh and natural ingredients, and they still follow the same recipes to this day, an incredible 70 years later. The work they do is genuinely an ART, ‘like painters who apply their colours to the canvas, using their spatulas our servers give form to the taste of every cone and cup: that’s the true Italian gelato’.

Not *just gelato, Gelateria La Romana also serves up a mix of delish desserts

It’s ALL about pastry and the master pastry chefs are cooking up a storm for your arrival

Leave room for dessert! Each Minoscole looks better than the last

This is a brand with a mission ‘everything we do is connected to our care for people, nature, the planet and future generations’ Recognising the importance of running a sustainable business, Gelateria La Romana considers the environment in all aspects of the business. Packaging comes from mainly FSC materials, (i.e. from responsibly managed sources) recycled materials and PLA (all-natural, BIODEGRADABLE and COMPOSTABLE material). You’ll spot the eco-friendly badge on their packaging which marks their commitment to eco-sustainability.