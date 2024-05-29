7 Reasons To Get Excited For Saadiyat Cultural District

Looking to explore the rich tapestry of culture, creativity, and history in the capital of the UAE? Well, look no further ’cause Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Cultural District is on track for completion by 2025! This district will have world-class museums, glorious art, and so much more.

7. The Saadiyat Cultural District is already the home of Louvre Abu Dhabi

Get ready to step into a world where stunning paintings, intricate sculptures, and ancient artifacts await your exploration at the Louvre Abu Dhabi. It initially opened in 2017 and since then the museum has welcomed 5 million visitors.

Where? Louvre Abu Dhabi

When? Tuesday – Thursday, 10 am – 6:30 pm | Friday – Sunday, 10 am – 8:30 pm | Closed on Mondays

6. Berklee Abu Dhabi offers the ultimate training space for your artistic & musical talents

This school stands as a center of musical excellence and innovation! Also, world-renowned artists and instructors mentor the students at Berklee Abu Dhabi in Saadiyat Cultural District. It is the first Middle East outpost of Berklee College of Music and it brings the renowned legacy of contemporary music and performing arts education. This school offers a diverse variety of workshops, masterclasses, courses, ensembles, and labs.

Where? Berklee Abu Dhabi

When? Open daily, 9 am – 8 pm

5. Nestled within the Saadiyat Cultural District, Manarat al Saadiyat is a hotspot for unlimited creative energy!

Everyone knows this hub as a vibrant hub for artistic innovation and cultural exchange. Manarat al Saadiyat is the iconic host of two events on Abu Dhabi’s cultural calendar: Abu Dhabi Art and the Culture Summit Abu Dhabi. So, if you’re an artist or art enthusiast then get ready to engage in a variety of exhibitions, workshops, and cultural gatherings!

Where? Manarat al Saadiyat

When? Open daily, 10 am – 8 pm

4. Among the anticipated landmarks coming to the Saadiyat Cultural District is Zayed National Museum

This is the national museum of the United Arab Emirates! It will celebrate the UAE’s rich history and culture. Additionally, it will honour the legacy of the country’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. However, the construction of the soon-to-open institutions in the district stands at 76%!

3. Get ready to explore everchanging art at the upcoming teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi

Get ready to dive into artistic creations that are curated to its surroundings! You’ll get to interact with each piece that is truly unique to the existing environment. Also, this groundbreaking creation is a collaborative effort between DCT Abu Dhabi, Miral, and teamLab!

2. From dinosaurs to meteorites, Abu Dhabi’s Natural History Museum promises exhibitions you’ll never forget

Abu Dhabi will be welcoming its next cultural gem soon! The museum will house captivating exhibits tracing the universe’s 13.8 billion-year origin. Additionally, the Natural History Museum will have a cutting-edge scientific research center, focusing on zoology, paleontology, marine biology, molecular research, and earth sciences. Covering an area of 35,000 sqm, the project was designed by Mecanoo!

1. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is set to be a fusion of innovation, art, and culture in the Saadiyat Cultural District

This museum will feature 28 galleries with an additional 23,000 square meters of exhibition spaces. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi’s exhibitions will focus on modern and contemporary art, particularly from West Asia, North Africa, and South Asia (WANASA). Thus, making it a place to provide an important space for artists, encouraging creativity and innovation!

The [buildings] depicted in these images are conceptual illustrations. Actual buildings and layouts may differ from the representations shown here by the time of completion. All rights to the images and their contents are reserved. Unauthorised use, reproduction, or distribution of these images is strictly prohibited.