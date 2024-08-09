Here Are Five Global Destinations That You Can Explore At FAB Discounts With This Website

Did someone say it’s time for a quick getaway? School’s about to start up again soon so now’s the perfect time to plan a great family vacation. Skyscanner has just released a report on the top family travel destinations to visit this season, with tips on how to save some cash on car rentals. Doesn’t a budget-friendly vacation sound perfect?

These destinations + the car rental hacks will make your summer both thrilling and affordable

5. Jordan

Jordan is a treasure trove of adventure, culture, and history. It’s home to the awe-inspiring ancient city of Petra, the majestic desert landscapes of Wadi Rum, and the therapeutic waters of the Dead Sea. With car rentals starting at AED101 per day, you can explore Jordan’s wonders at your own pace. Plus, flights to Jordan start at just AED850 return so that’s just perfect!

4. Cyprus

Cyprus is a melting pot of history, culture and stunning beaches. Whether you’re exploring ancient ruins, lounging on crystal-clear beaches, or wandering through charming villages, Cyprus has it all. Affordable car rentals average AED117 per day, making it easy to visit iconic sites like the Tombs of the Kings and the picturesque Troodos Mountains. Flights to Cyprus are also wallet-friendly, starting from AED865 return.

3. Mauritius

Mauritius is a tropical paradise that’s perfect for a family vacation on the beach. This island offers endless beauty pristine beaches, lush rainforests, and vibrant coral reefs. Car rentals in Mauritius start at AED121 per day, giving you the freedom to explore attractions like the Black River Gorges National Park and Chamarel Waterfall. Flights to this dreamy destination start from AED3,537 return.

2. Portugal

Portugal’s golden beaches, historic cities, and scenic landscapes make it the ideal spot for a family vacation because there’s a lot to do and see. From the Algarve’s sunny shores to Lisbon and Porto’s historic streets, there’s something for everyone. Car rentals are budget-friendly at AED124 per day, making it easy to visit UNESCO sites like Sintra and the Douro Valley. Flights to Portugal begin at AED3,217 return.

1. Spain

Spain is synonymous with a rich cultural heritage, delicious cuisine, and lively festivals. With car rentals starting at AED141 per day, you can explore everything from bustling Barcelona and Madrid to serene coastal towns and countryside escapes. Don’t miss the Alhambra in Granada and the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona. Flights to Spain start at AED 3,480 return.

Save up to 14% on car rentals this summer

Skyscanner is coming through with smart travel hacks:

Book insurance in advance: This can lead to significant savings on car rentals. Check your credit card benefits: Some credit cards offer car rental insurance, helping you save more. Compare multiple locations: Rental prices can vary greatly between locations. For example, off-airport rentals are often cheaper than at the airport. Adjust your pick-up time: Tweaking your pick-up time by an hour can save you a considerable amount. For instance, in Los Angeles, shifting from 6am to 7am can reduce the price from AED 329 to AED 196. Choose an electric vehicle: Not only do you save money, but you also help the environment.

So pack your bags, grab those car keys, and get ready for an unforgettable adventure this summer!