Global Village Is Back For Its 26th Season And You Won't Believe The Upgrades

As the weather in Dubai becomes less glasses-foggy hot and humid, the outdoor activities are just screaming to return. At the top of the list is definitely Global Village as it returns for its 26th SEASON! Can you believe it’s been that long?

OHHHH and Global Village has been shaking things up to give you the ultimate outdoor multicultural experience you deserve! They’ve upgraded and added new features that’ll make this season the best one yet.

Global Village is returning for its 26th season on October 26 and they’ve added 12 new features so you can experience it like it’s the first time!

Upgrades GALORE to make your visit even more enjoyable!

Dubai is absolutely packed and although this is already one of the leading outdoor family destinations in the city, they’re still thinking about how to improve the Park for everyone walking through their doors

To make the flow easier between popular pavilions and shops, Global Village has enhanced their walkways and added more seating areas. They’ve added a new corridor that connects Happiness Street with the newly named Fireworks Avenue, which btw will be home to a new fountain feature that can accommodate visitors who wish to have a seat.

YAASSS! A whole new line-up of entertainment for some serious fam vibez

Because Global Village is a hub of entertainment with lots of events going on, they’ve upgraded the lighting and flooring at Celebration Walk.

Don’t miss their new jam-packed entertainment calendar that has the most electrifying international shows!AAINJAA, the extraordinary percussion group, from Bogotá, Colombia are going to be taking you on a thunderous beats journey from October until November. As for December, that’ll be covered by Swing Latino who performed at the Super Bowl half-time performance with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira no less!

The firm guest favourite record-breaking stunt show is taking it up a notch this season by bringing you the first-ever water-stunt show in the Middle East. Strap yourselves in because Harbour Force is going to be putting on a stunt show with a fly-board pool and jet skis. It’s going to be a nail-biter.

Global Village is inviting you for a night of food, food, and more food

There are almost 200 international restaurants, cafes and the region’s largest street food offering because food is life. You’ll definitely notice more Italian and Saudi cuisines which are worth a try and of course loads of new street food! Happiness Street is back and Fiesta Street is seeing even more food kiosks for you fellow foodies!

Your all-time favourite Floating Market has been moved to Dragon Lake, and in its place, Global Village is adding a whole new Railway Market, inspired by Asia’s famous Umbrellamarket.Fourteen carriages of sweets, pastries, ice cream and other deserts? What are we waiting for!

There are many more amazing things to see and do at Global Village for you fellow thrill-seekers

The Carnaval is awaiting thrill-seeking guests to come and see the new rides! Ripley’s Believe It Or Not has over 100 brand new fascinating exhibits, and the Marvellous Mirror Mazeisalso getting new stuff that’s worth the view!

Ripley’s have also added a new 4D cinema that combines the highly immersive virtual reality gaming platform with 3D motion and integrated 4D effects. You just know it’ll be chilling!

Children will be super glad to know that their favourite Peter Rabbit™ is back in Global Village! The dedicated Peter Rabbit™Adventure Zone will be the one place that children will never be bored of!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Global Village القرية العالمية (@globalvillageuae)

Visit any country on your bucket list without having to take a flight

There are over 80 cultures from around the world to visit at Global Village and 26 pavilions dedicated to your shopping needs. Now, Global Village is branching out with a whole new pavilion for Iraq.

This season you could explore the rich culture of this beautiful country without leaving the UAE.

Global Village deets

The 26th season starts from October 26, 2021, until April 10, 2022.

You can get your tickets online for AED15 and at the gate for AED20!