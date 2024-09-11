Grab These Crazy Summer Offers on Your Favorite Drinks At Windmill Cellar Ghantoot!

Ever heard of 7 days, 7 deals? Well, look no further! Windmill Cellars has got you covered, so you can enjoy both your weekdays AND weekends with epic savings!

Windmill Cellar is bringing out unbeatable deals that are sure to spice up any gathering!

It’s that time of year when Windmill Cellar brings you unbeatable savings! This September, get ready for a week of savings—7 days of amazing 7 deals, flat 15% off daily! Whether you’re a vino lover or simply looking for great discounts, Windmill has something for everyone. *T&C apply

Vino lovers, rejoice!

For all the wine enthusiasts, Windmill Cellar has slashed prices on a range of vines, including those rare fine vinos that are tough to find. Stock up on your favorites while these deals last!

What’s New?

The store is also buzzing with new arrivals. Plus, if you’re buying in bulk, there’s an extra perk—a free 6-pack cooler bag when you grab a case of beverages! And here’s more-

Buy a Twin Pack of Blender’s Pride and get two complimentary glasses.

and get two complimentary glasses. Premium spirits on sale for just AED 999.

on sale for just AED 999. Premium spirit is available for AED 899.

is available for AED 899. Grab cases of Vinos (6 bottles) starting at only AED 89!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Windmill Cellar Ghantoot (@windmillcellar)

Get big savings on bundles

For even bigger savings, check out their vine bundles—save up to 50%! You can also grab a bottle of vino starting from AED 25, a case of beer from AED 60, or your favorite whiskeys under AED 99. These deals are too good to miss!

If you’re in Dubai, Windmill Cellar is just a quick 15-minute drive from Jebel Ali. The best part? You can shop without a liquor license! And here’s the cherry on top—if you spend more than AED 500, you’ll get bonus drinks instantly. The more you buy, the more rewards you get!

So, what are you waiting for? Head over to Windmill Cellar and make the most of these epic September offers!

Where? Windmill Cellar, Ghantoot

When? Daily from 9am to 10pm

Don’t want to drive all the way? You can even order via the Windmill app .If you’re in Abu Dhabi or Al Ain, delivery IS available for you. Just place an order at online.windmillgt.com before 7pm with a minimum amount of AED 75 to get drinks delivered to your doorstep on the same day with free delivery!

For more information, call: (+971) 56 538 9582

Windmill Cellar is one of the main alcohol retailers in the UAE, based in Abu Dhabi and operating since 2013 with 5 retail shops.