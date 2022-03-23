Grapeskin Festival Just Announced Its FINAL Date Before Summer Begins

Fans of the famed Grapeskin Festival make noise – the homegrown grape festival returns on Saturday, March 26. Woohoo! BUT, it’s the final festival before summer begins. (Boo!)

Taking place on the rustic Grapeskin terrace, you’ll appreciate this IF you love twinkly terrace vibes, a glorious international vine selection, and if you’re a fan of all things CHEESE. (Who isn’t?!)

This will be the final Grapeskin Festival before the Holy Month of Ramadan begins AND the onslaught of summer, so make sure you make the most of these long summer dayzz in the best way possible. Pssst! It’s a FREE event, that includes tasting (you pay per glass), and a popular ‘blind tasting’, which might mean a free glass for you if you guess the correct grape!

Mark your diaries (March 26!) with the final Grapeskin Festival before summer begins

Put your vino skills to the test in a blind tasting (Tip: DO ask your server for clues and you might get lucky!)

Did you know there’s a vine if you’re feeling “ready to party”? Or maybe you’re feeling “gorgeous” – there’s a vine for that too! The team have a curated vine list perfect for EVERY emotion, from stressed to sad and everything in between… There’s a vine for that!

Tuck into artisan cheese and charcuterie, tarte flambée and a selection of 50 international vino in an setting that can’t be beat!

The important bits:

When? Saturday, March 26 from 4 pm to 10pm

How much? From AED40 per glass. AED40 to participate in “Blind Tasting”.

Entry is free (no minimum spend)

Alcohol is served at this event

Learn more here!