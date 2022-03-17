Greek Superstar Konstantinos Argyros Is Coming To The Theatre Next Week!

A moment of appreciation for the nightlife scene in Dubai which is having a major level up, thanks to clubs like The Theatre which are taking experiential nightlife to a WHOLLLE other level.

Think; extravagant dance, state-of-the-art tech and world-class performers = an ALWAYS unforgettable show!

The entertainment is directed by composer and pianist, Guy Manoukian. Dubbed, The Middle East’s Showman, he brings artists from around the world and together they’ve just announced a major addition to the March schedule:

Setting the stage ON FIRE, Greek superstar Konstantinos Argyros will take the stage at The Theatre on March 23

Dubai make room for Konstantinos Argyros!

Argyros is very much in demand, his latest tune TipotaEsy just dropped and it’s killer. The Universal Music artist has major awards under his belt including “Best Male Artist of the Year” at MAD VMA 2017, he completed sell-out tours worldwide, had a famous stint on The Voice and he’s coming to Dubai for a one-night-only gig – Don’t miss it!

The important bits:

When? March 23

Bookings and more details right here