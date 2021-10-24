4 Reasons Hala Is The Best Way To Get Around The City

I feel it, you feel it, we ALLLLL feel it.

The city is buzzing once again. The city is teeming thanks to Expo, all schools are back up and running, and many of our loved ones are once again returning to Arabian shores to soak up these sunnier climes, and everything the city has to offer.

And whether you’ve been here a day, a week, a month or a year, you know there’s one way to make the most of it all…

Hala taxi is Dubai’s stalworth taxi service, your pocket pal to show you the best of Dubai, more than simply getting you from A – B, Hala is the backbone of the memories we’re about to make, connecting you to your favourite places and connecting you to your loved ones and the memories you’re about to make together. Can I get a yaaaay?!

Hala is a collab between the Roads & Transport Authority and Careem ride-hailing app and you’ve definitely spotted the recognisable cabs zipping through these streets. Have a journey to take? Here’s why Hala should be your first point of contact

Getting around town has never been so easy – Here’s why Hala taxi is the go-to

via GIPHY

4. It’s super pocket friendly and short rides just got cheaper!

Ever face a dilemma of whether to walk or book a taxi? Well, Hala is doing you a solid with this news:

Any Hala ride below AED 25 will now be discounted by 15%! (max AED 2.5 per ride) across popular city zones, Downtown, Business Bay, DIFC, Marina 2, Marina 1, JLT, Trade Center, JBR, Media City, Business Bay, Oud Metha, Karama, Al Quoz, Satwa, and Bada.

No discount code is needed, this is simply a new offer to help you ride for less this week.

via GIPHY

3. The app is incredibly convenient

Booking a taxi through an app is easily one of the top mobility innovations of the 21st century. AMIRITE?!

Choose a destination and immediately you’re inundated with knowledge, you’ll know your route, your estimated time of arrival, plus you can share your ride details with a friend.

via GIPHY

2. Hala knows the city better than everyone else

And your captain might just be a wealth of knowledge. Unofficial tour guides, Hala taxi drivers are the brand’s biggest ambassadors and they have clocked up more road miles than you could even imagine. So, if you want to discover true hidden gems, why not ask your captain?

via GIPHY

1. Hala is making your special moments happen

We’ve been cooped up all summer long, and FINALLY, the weather is beginning to cool. Travel is opening back up which means EVERYONE’s thinking about a Dubai holiday and we’re all ’bout to explore this fair city once more.

From the tourist trail to the hidden gems, your Hala captains have seen it all, they know it all. Pop Careem (where you can access Hala) on your most-used apps and the captains won’t steer you wrong.

via GIPHY

Psst! Did you know Hala is always running comps on their ‘gram page right here?

Follow the page for a chance to win!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hala (@hala_ride)

Book a Hala taxi on the Careem app

Learn more here