Have Your Child Topping Math Class With The Help Of This BRILL After-School Program! 

The competition out there is fierce, and every parent wants their child to excel, exercise their brain muscles and shine bright in their classroom.

Enter Mathnasium, an after-school program for math skills development that helps students build math confidence and see a 25-30% improvement in school performance in just three months.

Parents, this is deffo one to check out!

The immersive learning will not just enhance your kid’s math skills, but also mentally stimulate ideas and strategies.

The folks down at Mathnasium use a number of unique combinations of mental, verbal, visual, tactile and written techniques in their education strategy

Although math mastery is a serious subject, they know how to keep the process fun

Mathnasium’s proprietary curriculum focuses on helping kids build their number sense so they truly understand math, and can easily work out figures during any phase of life.

And this applies to children of all skill levels.

From advanced students to struggling students, and students with untapped potential to students prepping for an upcoming test… and early childhood learners ofc: Mathnasium works with children of all abilities to help them achieve much more than what they’re capable of.

Why should you send your child for extra math classes?

For one, math proficiency impacts a child’s academic and career opportunities.

Math promotes critical thinking and teaches problem-solving. Success in math supports success in life.

Your child’s confidence will not only shoot up in class but so will their test scores and results!

Mathnasium’s caring instructors work face-to-face with kids and customize their learning plans, to prepare them for a lifetime of math success

As a parent, you already have heaps on your plate from homework to the scheduling of all friends & extracurricular activities, but with caring instructors at the ready, it’s one less thing to think about!

via GIPHY

And remember, if math is a problem, Mathnasium can solve it😉

All the deets!

Location?

Dubai: Al Barsha, Business Bay, Jumeirah 1, Knowledge Village, Motor City, Uptown Mirdif

Abu Dhabi: Al Khalidiyah, Al Muroor, Al Reem Island, Khalifa City A

Coming soon – The Villa, Sharjah

Click here for a list of their centres in the UAE.

Children can try these manipulatives to see how fun math is!