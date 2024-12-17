Here’s Your Ultimate Beachfront Getaway For Christmas And New Year!

This just might be the MOST unique way to celebrate Christmas and New Year…

New Year’s Eve will be more fun at Longbeach Campground!

Ring in 2025 with a magical New Year’s Eve at Longbeach Campground, Ras Al Khaimah.

Gather all your friends and family to book a glamping tent from AED 1,640 and enjoy activities for all ages—archery, pottery, animal petting and a kids’ tent to keep the little ones entertained!

The evening features a beach BBQ dinner, live DJ, a bonfire for marshmallow roasting and a starlit countdown

Price: AED 399 per adult, AED 199 for kids under 12.

Psst, book through the website to get a 15% discount.

This Christmas, dare to go on a fun getaway!

Celebrate Christmas at Longbeach Campground with Santa’s special visit, carolling around the campfire, live music, a magic show and cookie-making for the whole family. Basically, everything you want for Christmas!

Book now for exclusive discounts!

Price: Staycation packages start at AED 889, including all festive activities, a beach BBQ dinner, unlimited soft drinks and selected alcoholic beverages. Event tickets are AED 199 for adults and AED 99 for kids under 12.

Book directly through the website ASAP for exclusive discounts. Don’t miss this festive family escape!